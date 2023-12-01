Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center

The stars turned out for the red carpet premiere of LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis on November 29. Attendees included Rumer Willis, Sara Drew, Jonathan Bennett, Grant Gustin, Kevin McHale, Retta, Andrew Walker, Vanessa Papa and more. See photos from the premiere below.

This year’s star-studded cast includes Grace Kinstler (American Idol finalist - season 19); Chris Mann (The Voice finalist - season 2); Drew Seeley (Emmy-nominee, Disney’s High School Musical); Cheyenne Isabel Wells (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies); Rex Smith (RIAA Gold recording artist); Madison Taylor Baez (America’s Got Talent “Gold Buzzer” winner - season 17, Showtime’s Let The Right One In, Netflix’ Selena: The Series); and Brian McKnight Jr. (R&B singer/songwriter, returning Love Actually Live cast member.)

Additionally, notable celebrities attended the red carpet premiere on Wednesday, November 29, such as Rumer Willis (The House Bunny); Sara Drew (Grey’s Anatomy); Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls); Retta (Parks & Recreation); Monique Coleman (High School Musical); David Archuleta (American Idol runner-up - season 7); Andrew Walker (Hallmark’s Curious Caterer film series); Cindy Busby (Hallmark’s Everything Christmas); Erin Cahill (Hallmark’s Hearts in the Game); Jason Blair (Whiplash, Good Trouble); Grant Gustin (The Flash, Glee); Kevin McHale (Glee); Ashley Fink (Glee); Tricia Fukuhara (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies); Vanessa Papa (The Ultimatum: Queer Love) and more.

WHAT: In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the beloved holiday film's release, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and For The Record Live proudly present the broadway-style co-production of LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE.

Featuring an all-star cast, including American Idol finalist Grace Kinstler, The Voice finalist Chris Mann, and Emmy-nominated Disney star Drew Seeley, alongside many others, LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE transports friends and families into a three-dimensional world where the film and live action seamlessly blend, immersing audiences in the heartwarming London setting. Iconic scenes from the movie are displayed on screens that move throughout the set, complemented by an all-star cast of singers and a live orchestra, delivering a reimagined soundtrack featuring beloved songs such as "Christmas is All Around," "Trouble with Love," and Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now."

Tickets for LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE are now on sale with prices ranging from $79 to $139 for all performances (subject to change). To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Tues. – Fri., 9:30 am to 2:30 pm) or visit Click Here.

*Photo Credit: Sean Daniels/DVR Productions