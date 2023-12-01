Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center

Attendees included Rumer Willis, Sara Drew, Jonathan Bennett, Grant Gustin, Kevin McHale, Retta, Andrew Walker, Vanessa Papa and more.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 2 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre
Young Entertainer Awards To Be Presented in December In Los Angeles Photo 3 Young Entertainer Awards To Be Presented in December In Los Angeles
Review: Carole King's Life Story Blossoms in BEAUTIFUL at La Mirada Photo 4 Review: Carole King's Life Story Blossoms in BEAUTIFUL at La Mirada

The stars turned out for the red carpet premiere of LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis on November 29. Attendees included Rumer Willis, Sara Drew, Jonathan Bennett, Grant Gustin, Kevin McHale, Retta, Andrew Walker, Vanessa Papa and more. See photos from the premiere below.

This year’s star-studded cast includes Grace Kinstler (American Idol finalist - season 19); Chris Mann (The Voice finalist - season 2); Drew Seeley (Emmy-nominee, Disney’s High School Musical); Cheyenne Isabel Wells (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies); Rex Smith (RIAA Gold recording artist); Madison Taylor Baez (America’s Got Talent “Gold Buzzer” winner - season 17, Showtime’s Let The Right One In, Netflix’ Selena: The Series); and Brian McKnight Jr. (R&B singer/songwriter, returning Love Actually Live cast member.)

Additionally, notable celebrities attended the red carpet premiere on Wednesday, November 29, such as Rumer Willis (The House Bunny); Sara Drew (Grey’s Anatomy); Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls); Retta (Parks & Recreation); Monique Coleman (High School Musical); David Archuleta (American Idol runner-up - season 7); Andrew Walker (Hallmark’s Curious Caterer film series); Cindy Busby (Hallmark’s Everything Christmas); Erin Cahill (Hallmark’s Hearts in the Game); Jason Blair (Whiplash, Good Trouble); Grant Gustin (The FlashGlee); Kevin McHale (Glee); Ashley Fink (Glee); Tricia Fukuhara (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies); Vanessa Papa (The Ultimatum: Queer Love) and more.

WHAT: In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the beloved holiday film's release, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and For The Record Live proudly present the broadway-style co-production of LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE.

Featuring an all-star cast, including American Idol finalist Grace Kinstler, The Voice finalist Chris Mann, and Emmy-nominated Disney star Drew Seeley, alongside many others, LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE transports friends and families into a three-dimensional world where the film and live action seamlessly blend, immersing audiences in the heartwarming London setting. Iconic scenes from the movie are displayed on screens that move throughout the set, complemented by an all-star cast of singers and a live orchestra, delivering a reimagined soundtrack featuring beloved songs such as "Christmas is All Around," "Trouble with Love," and Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now."

Tickets for LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE are now on sale with prices ranging from $79 to $139 for all performances (subject to change). To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Tues. – Fri., 9:30 am to 2:30 pm) or visit Click Here.

*Photo Credit: Sean Daniels/DVR Productions

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Jonathan Bennett and Andrew Walker

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Jayson Blair and Ayssa Villareal

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Hallmark Talent

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Erinca Hill

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
The Cast of LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Rex Smith and Grace Ann Kinstler

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Grace Ann Kinstler

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Chris Mann and Drew Seeley

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Cheyenne Isabel Wells

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Brian McKnight

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
The Cast of LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Andre Thoma and Grant Gustin

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
The Creative Team of LOVE ACTUALLY

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Retta

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Vanessa Papa

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Sarah Drew

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Rumer Willis, Derek Thomas

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Monique Coleman

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Opens At Wallis Center
Kevin McHall and Ashley Fink


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Interview: For The Records Recurring Ruby Lewis Excitedly Returns To LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Photo
Interview: For The Record's Recurring Ruby Lewis Excitedly Returns To LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE

For The Record’s perennial holiday favorite Love Actually Live returned to The Wallis November 29, 2023. Commemorating the film’s 20th anniversary, Anderson Davis directs the cast of Tomasina Abate, Madison Taylor Baez, James Byous, Chris Cockrill, Audrey Cymone, Anthony Fedorov, Brayden Gleave, Grace Kinstler, Parissa Koo, Doug Kreeger, Austin Lesch, Ruby Lewis, Chris Mann, Jordan Ann Martone, Brian McKnight Jr., Darrell Morris Jr, Nina Nelson, Spencer Schaffe, Drew Seeley, Rex Smith, Alkaio Thiele and Cheyenne Isabel Wells. In the midst of previews, Ruby found some time to answer a few of my queries.

2
Suzanna Guzmán and Danny J. Gomez to Host 64th Annual LA County Holiday Celebration Photo
Suzanna Guzmán and Danny J. Gomez to Host 64th Annual LA County Holiday Celebration

Suzanna Guzmán and Danny J. Gomez announced as hosts for the 64th Annual LA County Holiday Celebration.

3
World Premiere of SUKKOT Comes to the 6th Act in January Photo
World Premiere of SUKKOT Comes to the 6th Act in January

The 6th Act has announced that Natalie Lander, Liza Seneca, Andy Robinson and Jonathan Slavin will star in the world premiere of SUKKOT, written by Matthew Leavitt (The Boomerang Effect) and directed by Joel Zwick (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).  

4
Tickets On Sale For 2024 PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS Photo
Tickets On Sale For 2024 PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS

The Festival of Arts has announced that tickets for the highly anticipated 2024 Pageant of the Masters, themed 'À La Mode: The Art of Fashion,' will go on sale starting December 1, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Next On Stage

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly in Los Angeles Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly
Smothers Theatre (3/05-3/05)
Green Umbrella Series: April 16 John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: April 16 John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/16-4/16)
54th Annual Santa Monica Playhouse New Year’s Eve Musical Revue – “BEST New Year’s events in LA!” in Los Angeles 54th Annual Santa Monica Playhouse New Year’s Eve Musical Revue – “BEST New Year’s events in LA!”
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (12/31-12/31)
Green Umbrella Series: February 6 Last Days on Feb 6th in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: February 6 Last Days on Feb 6th
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/06-2/06)
Dinosaur World Live in Los Angeles Dinosaur World Live
Smothers Theatre (3/08-3/08)
The Miracle Worker in Los Angeles The Miracle Worker
Campus Theatre, El Camino College (12/01-12/10)
A Faery Hunt Magical Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Magical Adventure
Orcutt Ranch (12/09-12/09)
Mälkki Conducts Brahms in Los Angeles Mälkki Conducts Brahms
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/23-2/24)
Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles Catalina Jazz Club
Catalina Jazz Club (1/12-12/17)
An Evening with Henry Winkler in Los Angeles An Evening with Henry Winkler
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You