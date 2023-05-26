Photos: LA PIÑATA Premieres This Weekend In Los Angeles!

LA PIÑATA, written by comedian Jerry Garcia, with music and lyrics by Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning children's musician Lucky Diaz, directed by Drina Durazo premieres on Saturday, May 27, at Art Share LA. See photos from the production!

LA PIÑATA is part of a new Woodcraft Rangers performing arts program called Teatro Fogata, designed to encourage youth creativity and bring more Latinx-inspired content to the stage.

LA PIÑATA, stars Chelsea García, Emely Gomez, Richard R. Rosales, and Sebastian Segura.

The production team for La Piñata is comprised of Music Director Eric Morones and Choreographer Candice Segarra, with Scenic and Lighting Design by Thomas Bigley, Costume Design by Alejandro Bermudez, and Stage Managed by Courtney Pobts. Additional live accompaniment by Eric Morones on the saxophone, Deacon Marrquin on percussion, and Lucky Diaz on the guitar.

There will be four performances of La Piñata, including Saturday, May 27, at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm, and Sunday, May 28, at 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, at Art Share L.A., 801 East 4th Place Los Angeles, Ca 90013. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.

Founded in 1922, Woodcraft Rangers serves 20,000 youth in the greater Los Angeles area every year through afterschool summer and outdoor education programs.