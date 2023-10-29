Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, and More

This year’s party took place at a private home in the heart of Beverly Hills, where invite-only guests were welcomed into a surreal parallel universe. 

Oct. 29, 2023

Casamigos outdid themselves once again with their annual “Brought to You by Those Who Drink It” Halloween party. This year’s party took place at a private home in the heart of Beverly Hills, where invite-only guests were welcomed into a surreal parallel universe. 

Check out photos from the event below!

Standout looks and moments from the evening included:

Paris Hilton dressed as her BFF, Britney Spears, as the Toxic stewardess.

Also honoring one of the princess of pop’s biggest hits, Jessica Alba attendees the halloween bash in a diamond-studded bodysuit.

Kill Bill inspired Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s looks as Beatrix Kiddo and Gogo Yubari. The couple attended the party last year dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

Also sporting a schoolgirl look, was actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith spotted out for the first time post-divorce.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford donned Grease cast outfits as Sandy and Danny.

Kaia Gerber sported a short blonde wig and fur coat as Edie Sedgwick whilst beau Austin Butler channeled his inner Andy Warhol, with camera in-hand. 

Justin Bieber attended as a scuba diver with flippers, leading the dancing in front of the DJ booth singing Despacito.

Glen Powell partied in a Wonder Bread jumpsuit, with chum Chord Overstreet sporting an Old Spice jumpsuit.

Upon arrival, the VIPs entered into a fantastical garden complete with giant flowers, agaves, cactus and mushrooms in glowing, vivid colors. This fantastical scene set the backdrop for the iconic “bell shot” experience - the surrounding lights flashed as guests successfully hit the bell. 

A chasing LED tunnel transported guests from the fantastical garden through the house and into Wonderland in the backyard. Saturated with bright gradient colors, the space was lit up with projection mapping of oversized mushrooms. 

With three custom Casamigos bars, the immersive garden featured an interactive motorbike, riding through a field of illuminated mushrooms. Meanwhile, in the corner stood a gigantic mirror inscribed with Snow White’s conic quote “mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?”.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Justin Bieber and Presley Gerber
Justin Bieber and Presley Gerber

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton

FINNEAS and Justin Bieber
FINNEAS and Justin Bieber

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Jodie Turner-Smith and Nancy Gomez
Jodie Turner-Smith and Nancy Gomez

Evangelo Bousis, Paris Hilton and Peter Dundas
Evangelo Bousis, Paris Hilton and Peter Dundas

Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton

Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson

Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Presley Gerber and Rande Gerber
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Presley Gerber and Rande Gerber

Soleil Moon Frye
Soleil Moon Frye

Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

David Spade
David Spade

Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo

Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Jessica Alba
Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Jessica Alba

Molly Sims, Scott Stuber, and guest
Molly Sims, Scott Stuber, and guest

Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, and Sarah Hyland
Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, and Sarah Hyland

Rachel Zalis, Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
Rachel Zalis, Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton

Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman, Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer
Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman, Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer



