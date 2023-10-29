Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, and More

This year’s party took place at a private home in the heart of Beverly Hills, where invite-only guests were welcomed into a surreal parallel universe.
POPULAR
Casamigos outdid themselves once again with their annual “Brought to You by Those Who Drink It” Halloween party. This year’s party took place at a private home in the heart of Beverly Hills, where invite-only guests were welcomed into a surreal parallel universe.
Check out photos from the event below!
Standout looks and moments from the evening included:
Paris Hilton dressed as her BFF, Britney Spears, as the Toxic stewardess.
Also honoring one of the princess of pop’s biggest hits, Jessica Alba attendees the halloween bash in a diamond-studded bodysuit.
Kill Bill inspired Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s looks as Beatrix Kiddo and Gogo Yubari. The couple attended the party last year dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.
Also sporting a schoolgirl look, was actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith spotted out for the first time post-divorce.
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford donned Grease cast outfits as Sandy and Danny.
Kaia Gerber sported a short blonde wig and fur coat as Edie Sedgwick whilst beau Austin Butler channeled his inner Andy Warhol, with camera in-hand.
Justin Bieber attended as a scuba diver with flippers, leading the dancing in front of the DJ booth singing Despacito.
Glen Powell partied in a Wonder Bread jumpsuit, with chum Chord Overstreet sporting an Old Spice jumpsuit.
Upon arrival, the VIPs entered into a fantastical garden complete with giant flowers, agaves, cactus and mushrooms in glowing, vivid colors. This fantastical scene set the backdrop for the iconic “bell shot” experience - the surrounding lights flashed as guests successfully hit the bell.
A chasing LED tunnel transported guests from the fantastical garden through the house and into Wonderland in the backyard. Saturated with bright gradient colors, the space was lit up with projection mapping of oversized mushrooms.
With three custom Casamigos bars, the immersive garden featured an interactive motorbike, riding through a field of illuminated mushrooms. Meanwhile, in the corner stood a gigantic mirror inscribed with Snow White’s conic quote “mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?”.
Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Justin Bieber and Presley Gerber
FINNEAS and Justin Bieber
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Jodie Turner-Smith and Nancy Gomez
Evangelo Bousis, Paris Hilton and Peter Dundas
Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Presley Gerber and Rande Gerber
Liza Koshy
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Noah Centineo
Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Jessica Alba
Molly Sims, Scott Stuber, and guest
Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, and Sarah Hyland
Rachel Zalis, Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman, Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer
Videos
|Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05) PHOTOS
|The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)
|Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)
|The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/10-2/10)
|THE HUMAN COMEDY
Actors Co-op Theatre (9/30-11/05)
|Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars
Theatre 40 (10/02-10/30)
|Cori Cable Kidder's Holiday Spectaular: A 1940s Christmas Revue
Sierra Madre Playhouse (11/24-12/23)
|LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Brahms and Beach
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/05-3/05)
|Misalliance
A Noise Within (5/12-6/09)
|MJ
Pantages Theatre (12/20-1/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You