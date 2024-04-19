Photos: Inland Pacific Ballet Presents CINDERELLA An Enchanting FairyTale Ballet For All Ages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inland Pacific Ballet (IPB) presents its original ballet production of Cinderella, returning to the stage with a charming cast of characters including a fairy tale Cinderella, a pair of hilarious Stepsisters, and a radiant Fairy Godmother who sends Cinderella to the ball in a glittering carriage fit for a fairy princess. See photos from the production.

Adding to the magic is the beautiful music of famous waltz king, Johann Strauss. Last performed in 2018, IPB’s Cinderella is imaginatively choreographed with magnificent sets and costumes, including a golden carriage and exquisite ball gowns, capturing the magic of this classic fairy tale story, sure to be a delight for all ages.

“We are thrilled to once again bring our original production of the classic fairy tale story of Cinderella to the Lewis Family Playhouse for the first time since 2018,” exclaims Zaylin Cano, IPB Artistic Director. “This enchanting ballet is a perfect introduction for young children, who are often mesmerized by what they see on stage. This timeless romance includes comedic scenes that both novice and seasoned ballet audiences will enjoy.”

Updated with new choreography, the cast of 35 includes IPB Company Dancers Kelsey Dorr (Boston Ballet, Mikhailovsky Ballet of St. Petersburg, American Ballet Theater) and Ella Chang alternating as Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother; Reece Taylor (IPB Principal Dancer and Ballet Master) as the Prince; Keira Johnson and Kiley Fraile as the Stepsisters; and Andrew Tiamzon as the Stepmother.

Photo Credit: E.Y. Yanagi