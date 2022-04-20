Photos: In Rehearsal With the Cast of (mostly)musicals HIGH TIME

It's 4.20, and tonight is the night for a HIGH Time at Feinstein's at Vitello's with the SMOKIN hot cast of (mostly)musicals! But if you want to see them LIGHT UP the stage, act now, there are very few tickets remaining.

Join award-winning music director Gregory Nabours and a lineup of performers from Broadway and LA for a HIGH TIME at Feinstein's at Vitello's. The BUZZworthy cast includes: Garrett Clayton (Link in "HAIRSPRAY Live," "The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder"), Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: Audrey 2 in LITTLE SHOP, film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), Jason Michael Snow (B'way: BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "The Big Leap"), Michael Thomas Grant ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award), Tonoccus McClain (THE LION KING), Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), AJ Mendoza (La Mirada's AMERICAN IDIOT), Carrie Madsen (GLASS CEILINGS), Erica Hanrahan (La Mirada's CABARET and MATILDA), Everjohn Feliciano (DOGFIGHT at After Hours), Jonny Lee Jr. (GOLD MOUNTAIN) and Justin Anthony Long (FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE), Katie Self (Rockwell's NEVER BEEN KISSED), and Kyra Selman (Rockwell's UMPO series).

With songs by Ragni & Rado, Stephen Sondheim, William Finn, Stew & Heidi Rodewald, Grace Slick, Leslie Bricusse & Anthony Newley, Scott Alan, and more... it's the show everyone's BUZZING about!

Doors open at 6:30 for dinner, drinks, and socializing, and the show starts at 7:30.

And if you want to LIGHT UP the stage with Gregory Nabours, bring your music, come early, and sign up for our open mic afterparty, hosted by Katie Self.

Get your tickets while you can, WEED hate for you to miss out!



(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours. Sign up for the email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

Tickets are $20/general admission - VIP are sold out - and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com or https://tinyurl.com/mmLA-420. (if none are available online, call 818-769-0905 and ask about availability at the door. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following.

Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Currently, primarily street parking is available, with a small number of valet spots.