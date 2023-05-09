Photos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals MOM'S THE WORD

The performance is on May 10.

Join Gregory Nabours and a "MOTHER lode" of talent this Wednesday, May 10th for a MOTHER of a cabaret! Whether they're good moms, bad moms, or red hot mamas, from Mama Rose to Mama Morton, we're playing musical mothers in May!

Performers currently scheduled to appear include Broadway's Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, TV: "Black Monday") and Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award), plus Misty Cotton (MISS SAIGON, CARRIE in LA), and Zakiya Young (THE LITTLE MERMAID) making their 1st mmLA appearances. We'll also feature LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A NEW BRAIN at Celebration), Erica Hanrahan (La Mirada's CABARET), Krystle Rose Simmons (INVINCIBLE at the Wallis), Mark Jacobson (FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE world premiere, TV: "The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve") and Victoria Fox, Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (Coeurage Ensemble's RENT), Vancie Vega (The NOT Dolly Show), and Victor E. Chan (LEMPICKA at La Jolla), and 1st timers Barbara Carlton Heart (MAME at Musical Theatre Guild), Gwen Hollander (Stephen King's IT), and Cheeyang Ng (Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and more). Plus, we are excited to announce that we will feature a special guest performance from Celebration Theatre's production of A NEW BRAIN, performed by Amanda Kruger, Gina Torrecilla, Sadé Ayodele, and Richardson Cisneros-Jones!

And if you want to make YOUR mama proud, sign up for our open mic afterparty and get up onstage, hosted by Mark Jacobson!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals MOM'S THE WORD are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and are available at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks (no minimum required), showtime is 7:30pm and the open mic afterparty follows. The Knitting Factory NoHo is located on the upper level of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a uniquely entertaining, (mostly) bi-monthly themed cabaret series in Los Angeles produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014. Follow mostly musicals on FB, IG, and Twitter for additional content and special offers, subscribe on YouTube, and visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to sign up for email updates and news about upcoming shows!

music director Gregory Nabours

Erica Hanrahan

Gregory Nabours & Jason Michael Snow

Mark Jacobson

Cheeyang Ng

Jason Michael Snow & Gwen Hollander

Misty Cotton

Vancie Vega

Victor E. Chan

Zakiya Young

Victoria Fox & Mark Jacobson

Mitchell Gerrard Johnson

Gwen Hollander & Gregory Nabours

the cast of (mostly)musicals: MOM''S THE WORD




