Photos: Go Inside (mostly)musicals' SONGS FOR A HAPPY NEW VENUE

On Tuesday, January 10th (mostly)musicals kicked off their 9th season with their annual Happy New Year show, featuring Gregory Nabours and a stellar lineup of talent from Broadway and LA. Their 44th edition took the stage in front of a full house at their NEW venue - the Knitting Factory NoHo (Upstairs at the Federal)! Scroll down for photos of the show and celebration!

The effervescent evening featured performances from: Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES), Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "Black Monday"), and Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), along with LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Kelley Dorney (ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl, upcoming THE SECRET GARDEN at CTG), Mark Jacobson (Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales"), and Randy Guiaya (NEXT TO NORMAL at East West Players). Four NEW faces were also in the lineup: Boise Holmes (B'way: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND), Bianca Gisselle (glory|struck's AMERICAN IDIOT), Emily Goglia (Postmodern Jukebox, NBC's "The Sing Off"), and Sunita Param (BACK TO ME). And it wouldn't be (mostly)musicals without special guests in the open mic afterparty!

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA, produced by Amy Francis Schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014. Join the email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows! And SAVE THE DATE: the next show will be Thursday, 3.23.23 at the Knitting Factory NoHo, tickets available soon!

Show Photo Credit: Justin Michael Wilcox and amy francis schott

Afterparty Photo Credit: Eric Cornwell

Guest Photo Credit: Justin Michael Wilcox

