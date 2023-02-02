Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside (mostly)musicals' SONGS FOR A HAPPY NEW VENUE

(mostly)musicals kicked off their 9th season with their annual Happy New Year show, featuring Gregory Nabours and a stellar lineup of talent from Broadway and LA.

Feb. 02, 2023 Â 

On Tuesday, January 10th (mostly)musicals kicked off their 9th season with their annual Happy New Year show, featuring Gregory Nabours and a stellar lineup of talent from Broadway and LA. Their 44th edition took the stage in front of a full house at their NEW venue - the Knitting Factory NoHo (Upstairs at the Federal)! Scroll down for photos of the show and celebration!

The effervescent evening featured performances from: Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES), Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "Black Monday"), and Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), along with LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Kelley Dorney (ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl, upcoming THE SECRET GARDEN at CTG), Mark Jacobson (Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales"), and Randy Guiaya (NEXT TO NORMAL at East West Players). Four NEW faces were also in the lineup: Boise Holmes (B'way: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND), Bianca Gisselle (glory|struck's AMERICAN IDIOT), Emily Goglia (Postmodern Jukebox, NBC's "The Sing Off"), and Sunita Param (BACK TO ME). And it wouldn't be (mostly)musicals without special guests in the open mic afterparty!

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA, produced by Amy Francis Schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014. Join the email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows! And SAVE THE DATE: the next show will be Thursday, 3.23.23 at the Knitting Factory NoHo, tickets available soon!

Show Photo Credit: Justin Michael Wilcox and amy francis schott

Afterparty Photo Credit: Eric Cornwell

Guest Photo Credit: Justin Michael Wilcox

Mark Jacobson (JMW)

Gregory Nabours & Sunita Param (afs)

Randy Guiaya (JMW)

Amanda Kruger (JMW)

Boise Holmes (JMW)

Gregory Nabours & Kelley Dorney (afs)

Bianca Gisselle (JMW)

Gregory Nabours & Alli Miller (afs)

Mark Jacobson & Kelley Dorney (afs)

Mark Jacobson & Kelley Dorney (JMW)

Gregory Nabours & Jeffrey Polk (afs)

Jeffrey Polk (JMW)

Gregory Nabours & Emily Goglia (afs)

Gregory Nabours (JMW)

Gregory Nabours (afs)

Sharon McNight (JMW)

Gregory Nabours & Sharon McNight (afs)

Jason Michael Snow (afs)

Gregory Nabours & Eran Scoggins (afs)

Eran Scoggins (JMW)

the mmLA 44 family: front: Kelley Dorney, Alli Miller, Mark Jacobson, amy francis schott back: Jeffrey Polk, Gregory Nabours, Bianca Gisselle, Emily Goglia, Sharon McNight, Jason Michael Snow, Amanda Kruger, Eran Scoggins, Randy Guiaya, Sunita Param, Boise Holmes

Chaz Shepard performs in the afterparty

Charlie Ferguson performs in the afterparty

Samia Mounts performs in the afterparty

Becca McGlynn performs in the afterparty

Jaime Barcelon performs in the afterparty

Seth Hampton performs in the afterparty

Samia Mounts, EK Dagenfield, and amy francis schott

Seth Hampton and Todd Sherry

Sharon McNight and Carole Linn

Laser Malena-Webber and Becca McGlynn

Mark Jacobson and Victoria Fox

Brian Graden and guest

Mandy Kaplan-Klavens & Patrick Gomez

Seth Hampton, Jeffrey Polk, Philip DeBolske, and guests

share