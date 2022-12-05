Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL World Premiere

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' WORLD PREMIERE production of INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL, featuring the songs of PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, is running through December 18, 2022, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

See photos from opening night below!

This inventive new work weaves the four-time GRAMMY® Award and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees' legendary catalogue and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet for the 21st century. Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (resident director of Hamilton), with a book by Bradley Bredeweg (creator of "Good Trouble" and GLAAD Award-winning "The Fosters" TV series), music direction and vocal arrangements by Jesse Vargas, arrangements by Jesse Vargas and Neil Giraldo, orchestrations by Neil Giraldo and Jesse Vargas, casting by The Telsey Office, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA, and choreography by Galen Hooks, Invincible - The Musical is presented by special arrangement with Jamie Cesa, Cody Lassen, and Bel Chiasso Entertainment.

The cast features Khamary Rose as Romeo (Next to Normal at The Kennedy Center), Kay Sibal as Juliet (original INVINCIBLE staged reading), Sharon Leal as Madame Capulet (Dreamgirls) , Dionne Gipson as Madame Montague (The Wallis & For The Record's Scorsese: American Crime Requiem), Brennin Hunt as Paris (Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway), Ari Notartomaso as Benvolio (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), Julia Harriman as Nura (Hamilton), Jon Patrick Walker as Friar (Peter & The Starcatcher on Broadway), Aaron Alcaraz as Mercutio/Ensemble/Romeo Understudy (Rent - 20th Anniversary National Tour) and Josh Strobl as Tybalt/Ensemble/Romeo Understudy (Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway). Other cast members are Steven Agdeppa (Ensemble/Friar Understudy), Gillian Bozajian (Ensemble), Cameron Field (Ensemble), Sophia Hall (Ensemble/Dance Captain), Nadja Hayes (Ensemble), Eric Myrick (Ensemble/Mercutio and Tybalt Understudy), Ian Joseph Paget (Ensemble), Lyric Rachae (Ensemble/Juliet and Nura Understudy), Krystle Rose Simmons (Ensemble/Madame Montague and Madame Capulet Understudy), Kelsey Lee Smith (Sampson/Ensemble/Benvolio and Juliet Understudy), Ian Ward (Gregory/Ensemble/Paris and Tybalt Understudy), and Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama (Ensemble/Nura Understudy).

Invincible - The Musical is set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers' story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world.

Tickets for Invincible ($39-$125) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season. TheWallis.org/Invincible