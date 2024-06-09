Photos: First Look at Troubadour Theater Company's DURAN DURANTONY & CLEOPATRA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch the award-winning Troubies COME UNDONE as they tell the twisted tale of love, lust, and sharp objects where the RIO GRANDE becomes the Nile in Troubadour Theater Company’s latest world premiere musical comedy event, Duran DurAntony & Cleopatra.

Check out a first look at the production below!

With musical direction by Ryan Whyman, and adaption & direction by Matt Walker, Duran DurAntony & Cleopatra runs thru Sunday June 16th at 7:30pm at the Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in North Burbank.

Performance runs 90 minutes with intermission (if the improvisation is kept under control).

Photo Credit: Eddy Will

