Photos: First Look at The Laguna Playhouse's Production of THE SPITFIRE GRILL

The Laguna Playhouse announced its first production of the new year- the touching and tender musical, THE SPITFIRE GRILL, which music and book by James Valcq and lyrics and book by Fred Alley. It is based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff. It features musical direction by Glen Rovinelli and is directed by Steve Steiner. Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard stated, "What a wonderful and moving show to begin the new year with. THE SPITFIRE GRILL is one of those stories that gets into your heart and touches your soul and we are delighted to have Steve Steiner and his team back to bring this glorious musical experience back to our stage!" THE SPITFIRE GRILL begins previews on Wednesday, January 26; will open on Sunday, January 30 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Recently released from prison, feisty parolee Percy Talbott steps off the bus in Gilead, a location she selected because of a picture she found in an old travel book. Sheriff Joe Sutter takes Percy to the local restaurant, a run-down place, since it's the only guest room in town and because he doesn't know what else to do with her. Soon she finds herself working at Hannah's Spitfire Grill. It's for sale, but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town, so Percy suggests to Hannah that she raffle it off.

Entry fees are one hundred dollars and the best essay on why you want the grill wins. Soon, mail is arriving by the wheelbarrow full and things are definitely cookin' at The Spitfire Grill. A heartfelt musical about healing the wounds of the past and finding your chosen family. This beloved musical broke box office records and delighted audiences when it was first presented at Laguna Playhouse in 2002.

The Cast of THE SPITFIRE GRILL will feature: Julia Hoffman as "Percy Talbott," Missy McArdle as "Hannah Ferguson," Anneliese Moon as "Shelby Thorpe," Alex Canty as Caleb Thorpe, Noah Berry as "Sheriff Joe Sutter," Sarah Godwin as "Effy Krayneck," Grant Brown as "The Visitor" and Glen Rovinelli as "The Musician."

THE SPITFIRE GRILL will open on Sunday, January 30 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach. Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm. There will be added performances on Tuesday, February 1 & Thursday, February 10 at 2pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, January 30 at 1pm; Wednesday, February 9; Friday, February 11 at 7:30pm or Saturday, February 12 at 2:00pm or 7:30pm.

Tickets range from $51 - $81 and can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 12p.m. to 4p.m.; Sundays open 2 hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

Check out the photos from the production below!