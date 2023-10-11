Photos: First Look at THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY at Geffen Playhouse

The show officially opens on October 12, 2023 and runs through November 5, 2023.
The champagne is on ice, the hors d'oeuvres are perfectly arranged, and the table is exquisitely set. At a swank Park Avenue apartment, a young couple is celebrating their engagement with an intimate gathering of family and friends. When a glass of wine is spilled, the night takes an unexpected turn, unleashing a spiraling sequence of events and revelations that will irrevocably change their lives.
The Engagement Party is written by Samuel Baum and directed by Darko Tresnjak.
The show officially opens on October 12, 2023 and runs through November 5, 2023.
Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch
Mark Jacobson, Brian Lee Huynh, Wendie Malick, Lauren Worsham, Richard Bekins, Bella Heathcote, Jonah Platt and Brian Patrick Murphy
Richard Bekins, Wendie Malick and Bella Heathcote
Jonah Platt and Brian Lee Huynh
Mark Jacobson, Jonah Platt and Bella Heathcote
Wendie Malick, Richard Bekins, Bella Heathcote and Jonah Platt
Lauren Worsham and Bella Heathcote
Jonah Platt and Richard Bekin
Lauren Worsham, Bella Heathcote, Jonah Platt, Richard Bekins, Wendie Malick and Mark Jacobson
Brian Lee Huynh
Wendie Malick and Richard Bekins
Bella Heathcote and Jonah Platt
Bella Heathcote and Jonah Platt
Bella Heathcote and Richard Bekins
Bella Heathcote and Jonah Platt
Lauren Worsham and Brian Lee Huynh
