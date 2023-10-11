Photos: First Look at THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY at Geffen Playhouse

All new production photos have been released from The Engagement Party at Geffen Playhouse!

The champagne is on ice, the hors d'oeuvres are perfectly arranged, and the table is exquisitely set. At a swank Park Avenue apartment, a young couple is celebrating their engagement with an intimate gathering of family and friends. When a glass of wine is spilled, the night takes an unexpected turn, unleashing a spiraling sequence of events and revelations that will irrevocably change their lives.

The Engagement Party is written by Samuel Baum and directed by Darko Tresnjak.

The show officially opens on October 12, 2023 and runs through November 5, 2023.