Photos: First Look at THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY at Geffen Playhouse

The show officially opens on October 12, 2023 and runs through November 5, 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

All new production photos have been released from The Engagement Party at Geffen Playhouse!

The champagne is on ice, the hors d'oeuvres are perfectly arranged, and the table is exquisitely set. At a swank Park Avenue apartment, a young couple is celebrating their engagement with an intimate gathering of family and friends. When a glass of wine is spilled, the night takes an unexpected turn, unleashing a spiraling sequence of events and revelations that will irrevocably change their lives. 

The Engagement Party is written by Samuel Baum and directed by Darko Tresnjak.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch

Mark Jacobson, Brian Lee Huynh, Wendie Malick, Lauren Worsham, Richard Bekins, Bella Heathcote, Jonah Platt and Brian Patrick Murphy

Richard Bekins, Wendie Malick and Bella Heathcote

Mark Jacobson

Jonah Platt and Brian Lee Huynh

Jonah Platt and Mark Jacobson

Mark Jacobson, Jonah Platt and Bella Heathcote

Wendie Malick, Richard Bekins, Bella Heathcote and Jonah Platt

Lauren Worsham and Bella Heathcote

Jonah Platt and Richard Bekin

Lauren Worsham, Bella Heathcote, Jonah Platt, Richard Bekins, Wendie Malick and Mark Jacobson

Brian Lee Huynh

Wendie Malick and Richard Bekins

Jonah Platt

Bella Heathcote and Jonah Platt

Bella Heathcote and Jonah Platt

Bella Heathcote and Richard Bekins

Bella Heathcote and Jonah Platt

Lauren Worsham and Brian Lee Huynh

Brian Patrick Murphy

Jonah Platt and Brian Patrick Murphy



