Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE COLORED MUSEUM at Loft Ensemble

There will be 12 performances only, beginning Saturday, June 18, and running through Sunday, July 24.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 20, 2022  

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the final production of its ninth season, The Colored Museum by George C. Wolfe. Directed by Jazmine Nichelle, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order), Antwan Alexander II, Cassandra Carmona, Bahasi Chapman, Dorothea Saint Fleur, Sean James, Zenarra James, Matt Lorenzo, Bianca Ostojich, Ravyne Demyra Payne, Jessica Perkins, Twon Marcel Pope, Quan'Darius, Jefferson Reid, and Katisha Sargeant.

There will be 12 performances only, beginning Saturday, June 18, and running through Sunday, July 24.

Check out photos from the production below!

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Indoor masking is recommended but not required. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.

Photo Credit: Sean Durrie

Photos: First Look at THE COLORED MUSEUM at Loft Ensemble
Antwan Alexander Ii, Bahasi Chapman

Photos: First Look at THE COLORED MUSEUM at Loft Ensemble
Dorothea Saint Fleur, Zenarra James

Photos: First Look at THE COLORED MUSEUM at Loft Ensemble
Jessica Perkins

Photos: First Look at THE COLORED MUSEUM at Loft Ensemble
Katisha Sargeant, Ravyne Demyra Payne

Photos: First Look at THE COLORED MUSEUM at Loft Ensemble
Matt Lorenzo

Photos: First Look at THE COLORED MUSEUM at Loft Ensemble
Matt Lorenzo, Sean James

Photos: First Look at THE COLORED MUSEUM at Loft Ensemble
Twon Marcel Pope, Quan'darius





Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • WONDERFUL BERNSTEIN I OPERAEN Comes to Norwegian National Ballet in August
  • THE LOFT Comes to Norwegian National Ballet This Month
  • A MIDNIGHT SUN'S DREAM Comes to Norwegian National Ballet This Month
  • ARABELLAS WALTZ Comes to Norwegian National Ballet This Month