Photos: First Look at THE COLORED MUSEUM at Loft Ensemble

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the final production of its ninth season, The Colored Museum by George C. Wolfe. Directed by Jazmine Nichelle, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order), Antwan Alexander II, Cassandra Carmona, Bahasi Chapman, Dorothea Saint Fleur, Sean James, Zenarra James, Matt Lorenzo, Bianca Ostojich, Ravyne Demyra Payne, Jessica Perkins, Twon Marcel Pope, Quan'Darius, Jefferson Reid, and Katisha Sargeant.

There will be 12 performances only, beginning Saturday, June 18, and running through Sunday, July 24.

Check out photos from the production below!

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Indoor masking is recommended but not required. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.