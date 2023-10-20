Photos: First Look at THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at Laguna Playhouse

The show will open on Sunday, October 22 at 5:30pm, and perform through Sunday, November 5.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents the third show of its 2023-2024 season, a transfer of the world premiere production from North Coast Rep of the irresistible comedy, THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR, written by Paul Slade Smith, adapted from Play at the Castle by Ferenc Molnár, and directed by Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein.

Check out all new photos below!

THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR began previews on Wednesday, October 18, will open on Sunday, October 22 at 5:30pm, and perform through Sunday, November 5 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.


It is 1948 and an unlikely group of characters has assembled in a Newport mansion. An unexpected development threatens to doom a budding romance and one woman is destined to make things right – no matter what madcap antics she must pursue! Brace yourself for a perfect storm of comedic chaos and get swept away by irresistible charm and rapid-fire banter. This delightful escape promises a non-stop rollercoaster of mirth, leaving you breathless with laughter. 




Photos: First Look at THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at Laguna Playhouse
Photos: First Look at THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents the third show of its 2023-2024 season, a transfer of the world premiere production from North Coast Rep of the irresistible comedy, THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR. Check out all new photos here!

