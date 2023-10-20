Photos: First Look at THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at Laguna Playhouse

The show will open on Sunday, October 22 at 5:30pm, and perform through Sunday, November 5.
POPULAR
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents the third show of its 2023-2024 season, a transfer of the world premiere production from North Coast Rep of the irresistible comedy, THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR, written by Paul Slade Smith, adapted from Play at the Castle by Ferenc Molnár, and directed by Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein.
Check out all new photos below!
THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR began previews on Wednesday, October 18, will open on Sunday, October 22 at 5:30pm, and perform through Sunday, November 5 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
It is 1948 and an unlikely group of characters has assembled in a Newport mansion. An unexpected development threatens to doom a budding romance and one woman is destined to make things right – no matter what madcap antics she must pursue! Brace yourself for a perfect storm of comedic chaos and get swept away by irresistible charm and rapid-fire banter. This delightful escape promises a non-stop rollercoaster of mirth, leaving you breathless with laughter.
Photo Credit: Jason Niedle /Tethos.com
Taubert Nadalini, Erin Noel Grennan, Thomas Edward Daugherty, James Newcomb, Barbara E. Robertson and Elinor Gunn
Elinor Gunn, Thomas Edward Daugherty and Barbara E. Robertson
Barbara E. Robertson, Taubert Nadalini and James Newcomb
James Newcomb, Taubert Nadalini and Barbara E. Robertson
Barbara E. Robertson and Erin Noel Grennan
Elinor Gunn, Thomas Edward Daugherty and Barbara E. Robertson
Barbara E. Robertson and Elinor Gunn
Thomas Edward Daugherty and Elinor Gunn
Videos
|Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05) PHOTOS
|Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)
|Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)
|Mrs. Doubtfire
Pantages Theatre (6/11-6/30)
|The Fantasticks
Coachella Valley Repertory (11/01-11/12)
|The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/11-2/11)
|The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular
Pasadena Playhouse (12/07-12/23)
|Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/14)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You