Photos: First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Sutter Street Theatre

Sutter Street Theatre will present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from April 22nd through May 21st on Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm.

Based on the story by the Brother's Grimm, the musical features book, lyrics, and music by Carol Weiss. The production is directed by Allen Schmeltz, with music and choreography by Connie Mockenhaupt.

This family musical contains a zany, wisecracking Mirror who will only answer if spoken to in rhyme, as well as a whole court full of funny and bubbling characters. It hums with 14 lively songs, including a scary forest ballet. Snow White runs away from the evil Queen and seeks refuge with seven little miners. But the Queen and her sister, a once-powerful witch, need "a locket from the pocket of a princess that is pure."

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz