Photos: First Look at MRS. DILBER'S FABULOUS BEDCURTAINS at Loft Ensemble
Performances begin on Saturday, November 12, and will continue through Sunday, December 18 only.
All new production photos have been released for Mrs. Dilber's Fabulous Bedcurtains at Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood. The show is by Arthur M. Jolly. directed by Tor Brown and Marc Leclerc, and the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Antwan Alexander II, Lemon Baardsen, Macedonia Bullington, Isaac Deakyne, Jennifer DeRosa, Raymond Donehey, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Jay Hoshina, Robert Jolly, Maia Luer, Benjamin Marshall, Matthew Monaco, Ignacio Navarro, Sarah Nilsen, TJ O'Brien, Bree Pavey, and Natasha Renae Potts. Performances begin on Saturday, November 12, and will continue through Sunday, December 18 only.
Definitely not A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens! Rather, Mrs. Dilber's Fabulous Bedcurtains is a comedic reimagining of the classic holiday tale, but without the old rich guy! Instead, playwright Arthur M. Jolly focuses on Mrs. Dilber, the housekeeper in the original story - and her epic attempt to get some bedcurtains despite a series of ghosts and other diversions including Dr. Jekyll, the little matchstick girl and an oddly Mr. Hyde-esque Tiny Tim ... on a night somewhat adjacent to the more familiar story.
Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie and Bree Pavey, lighting and sound designs are by Tor Brown, costume design is by Linda Muggeridge, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Dance choreography is by Pavey (she also serves as captain), fight choreography is by Marc Leclerc and Tor Brown, and fight captain is Sarah Nilsen. Costume assistants are Jennifer Christina DeRosa and Danielle Ozymandias, additional properties designer is Arthur M. Jolly, and the stage manager is Kathleen Guevara. Pavey and Nilsen produce for Loft Ensemble along with associate producers Matt Lorenzo and Sarah Sommers. Education and outreach coordinator is Danielle Ozymandias. Production photography is by Sean Durrie.
General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. There will be no performances Thanksgiving weekend (November 26 & 27) and there will be additional performances on Fridays, December 9 & 16, at 8pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.
Photo Credit: Sean Durrie
Antwan Alexander II Benjamin Marshall, Bree Pavey
Antwan Alexander II, Macedonia Bullington
Ignacio Navarro, Bree Pavey
Isaac Deakyne, Natasha Renae Potts, Bree Pavey
Jay Hoshina, Macedonia Bullington
Lemon Baardsen, Bree Pavey
Maia Luer, Madylin Sweeten Durrie
Matthew Monaco, Robert Jolly, Madylin Sweeten Durrie
Raymond Donahey, Madylin Sweeten Durrie
Raymond Donahey, Robert Jolly, Bree Pavey, Jay Hoshina, Maia Luer
