Photos: First Look at Latino Theater Company-Devised Satire WHITTIER BOULEVARD

Performances run April 28 through May 28.

Apr. 27, 2023  

The world premiere of 'Whittier Boulevard,' a funny and poignant commentary on ageism, opens the Latino Theater Company's 2023 Spring Season this weekend, April 28 and 29.

Take a look at the photos below!

Created by the ensemble, including actors Evelina Fernández, Sal López, Geoffrey Rivas and Lucy Rodriguez and director Jose Luis Valenzuela, 'Whittier Boulevard' is an original, satirical comedy that employs the company's trademark blend of comedy, drama, music, dance and magical realism. Inspired by the classic film named for a different famous boulevard, 'Whittier Boulevard' is set in Los Angeles in the year 2042. Years of fires, torrential rain, anarchy and bloodshed have led to a totalitarian city-state where the elderly disappear, their stories forgotten. When authorities make a surprise visit to the home of faded Chicana starlet Veronica Del Rio on the eve of her 75th birthday, she enlists the help of her loudmouth nurse, a kindhearted policeman-fan, and a down-on-his-luck poet. Will Veronica disappear and be forgotten before she finds true love?

Performances continue through May 28 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (213) 489-0994 or go to www.latinotheaterco.org.

Photo Credit: Grettel Cortes Photography




