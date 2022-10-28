Photos: First Look at LOVE AMONG THE RUINS at Laguna Playhouse

JoBeth Williams and Peter Strauss star in the upcoming World Premiere production, based on the 1975 ABC Theatre Presentation that starred Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier, of the wonderfully romantic LOVE AMONG THE RUINS, written by James G. Hirsch and Robert A. Papazian, from a film script by James Costigan, produced in association with Papazian Hirsch Entertainment and directed by Michael Arabian. LOVE AMONG THE RUINS previews on Wednesday, October 26; will open on Sunday, October 30 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, November 13 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

When wealthy widow and socialite Jessica Medlicott is sued for breach of promise by her money-seeking ex-fiancé, will her past as an actress help or haunt her? As highly respected, strait-laced lawyer Sir Arthur Granville-Jones steps into the picture, he is driven to hilarious distraction by her larger-than-life personality. Based on the 1975 ABC Theater Presentation with Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier, this world premiere adaptation of the courtroom classic LOVE AMONG THE RUINS is every bit as charming and delightful as the original film, which garnered a Peabody Award and multiple Emmys.