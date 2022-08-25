Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' NIGHT WATCH

Performances run Friday, September 23 through Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Aug. 25, 2022  

Kentwood Players presents NIGHT WATCH, a noir thriller by Lucille Fletcher, opening Friday, September 23 through Saturday, October 8, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Check out all new photos below!

Directed by Brandon Ferruccio, and co-produced for Kentwood Players by Kim Peterson and Catherine Rahm with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service, Inc., the cast features (in alphabetical order) Jack Bernaz, Benjamin Billand, Nina Rose Carlin, Jennifer Lee Moody, Lisa J. Salas, Michele Selin, Courtney Shaffer, and Sean Spencer.

(Standing) Lisa J. Salas, Ben Billand, Jack Bernaz, Sean Spencer, Michele Selin (Seated) Nina Rose Carlin, Courtney Shaffer, Jennifer Lee Moody
(Standing) Lisa J. Salas, Ben Billand, Jack Bernaz, Sean Spencer, Michele Selin (Seated) Nina Rose Carlin, Courtney Shaffer, Jennifer Lee Moody

Ben Billand & Courtney Shaffer
Ben Billand & Courtney Shaffer

Jennifer Moody & Courtney Shaffer
Jennifer Moody & Courtney Shaffer

Lisa J. Salas & Michele Selin
Lisa J. Salas & Michele Selin

Sean Spencer & Jack Bernaz
Sean Spencer & Jack Bernaz

Nina Rose Carlin & Courtney Shaffer
Nina Rose Carlin & Courtney Shaffer





