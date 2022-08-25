Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' NIGHT WATCH

Kentwood Players presents NIGHT WATCH, a noir thriller by Lucille Fletcher, opening Friday, September 23 through Saturday, October 8, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Check out all new photos below!

Directed by Brandon Ferruccio, and co-produced for Kentwood Players by Kim Peterson and Catherine Rahm with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service, Inc., the cast features (in alphabetical order) Jack Bernaz, Benjamin Billand, Nina Rose Carlin, Jennifer Lee Moody, Lisa J. Salas, Michele Selin, Courtney Shaffer, and Sean Spencer.