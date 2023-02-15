Photos: First Look at Group Rep's HAROLD AND MAUDE

The Group Rep continues their 50th Season with the stage adaptation of Colin Higgins' cult-classic film HAROLD AND MAUDE, directed by Larry Eisenberg, produced by Lloyd Pedersen for the Group Rep. The play runs through March 19 on the Main Stage of the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, CA.

Check out a first look at photos below!

This 'offbeat, upbeat comedy' is about Harold, a troubled 19 year old, who finally learns how to truly live when he meets a delightfully wacky and deliciously eccentric octogenarian, Maude. Harold's self-attained alienation has caused him to cry out for attention in an escalating series of strange scenarios. His peculiar attachment to Maude, whom he meets at a funeral (a mutual passion) is what ultimately saves him and what thoroughly captivates the audience. This stage version will certainly delight both aficionados of the film and newcomers to the story.

The Group Rep cast features the talents of Landon Beatty (Performs February 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, March 10, 11, 12), Fox Carney, Lareen Faye, JC Gafford, Kat Kemmet, Jessica Kent, John Ledley (Performs February 17, March 3, 4, 5, 17, 18, 19), Lloyd Pedersen, Susan Priver, Clara Rodriguez (Performs February 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, March 10, 11, 12), Steve Shaw, Janet Wood (Performs February 17, March 3, 4, 5, 17, 18, 19), and Gina Yates. Douglas Gabrielle (Father Finnegan U/S). The roles of Harold and Maude are double cast. Landon Beatty and Clara Rodriguez perform together. John Ledley and Janet Wood perform together.

The production team includes Mareli Mitchel-Shields (Set Design), Douglas Gabrielle (Lighting Design), Angela M. Eads (Costume Design), Christian Ackerman (Videographer), Patrick Burke (Puppet Design), Judi Lewin (Wigs/Hair/Make-up), Steve Shaw (Sound Design), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design), Kat Kemmet (Assistant Director), Ellen Burr (Stage Manager), JC Gafford (Props), Heidi Mendez (Covid Compliance), Mareli Mitchel-Shields (Set Construction Coordinator), Bert Emmett, Bill Fitzhugh, John Ledley, Lee Redmond, Clara Rodriguez, and Chris Winfield (Set Construction/Facilitation | "The Hive") Kristin Stancato (Webmaster & Online Marketing), Denise Downer, Michael Gabiano and Jackie Shearn (Social Media), Nora Feldman (Public Relations), and Doug Engalla (Promotional Video & Photography).

Photo Credit: Doug Engalla