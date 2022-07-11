Photos: First Look at GREASE at Musical Theatre West

Musical Theatre West's production of Grease premiered in Long Beach, CA this weekend with a packed preview performance on Friday, a sock hop and star-studded red carpet for the sold out opening night on Saturday, and a rockin' Sunday matinee. Audiences filled the house, giving the wildly talented cast and production team standing ovations and rave reviews during all three of the opening weekend performances! Tickets are still available for the limited run of Musical Theatre West's updated take on Grease for select dates through July 14 - 24, 2022, at musical.org.

Get a first look at photos below!

Grease was the word on opening weekend, which kicked off with a full house for preview night before a sizzlin' "summer nights" premiere party for the sold out opening on Saturday. Sunday's daytime performance was just as packed, rounding out a successful first weekend of the three-week run. Audiences were awed by the refreshing, rock 'n' roll revival of Grease on the MTW stage, 50-years after the world's most popular musical debuted on Broadway.

It was a star-studded Saturday night for Musical Theatre West, with many nationally recognized celebrities and VIP's in attendance, such as Disney's Adam McArther, "New Girl" star Chloe Noelle, Cartoon Network's Jacob Hopkins, and more. The VIP pre-show "summer nights" sock-hop set the stage for fun with a red carpet, live music, and professional swing dancers showing off their moves. Many attendees wore Grease inspired get-ups in celebration of the big night.

There are ten more chances to see this fabulously fresh cast and joy-filled summer production, including a School Spirit Night on Thursday, July 14 at 7:30pm, where audiences are encouraged to sport their school colors and other gear. There will also be an ASL interpreted performance of Grease on Friday, July 15 at 8 pm. $15 Student rush tickets will be available at the door 1-hour prior to showtime, with ID.

Musical Theatre West's production of Grease runs on select dates and times through July 24, 2022. Tickets are $20 - $96 and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185221®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmusical.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Click here for a Digital Press Kit.