Photos: First Look at DO YOU FEEL ANGER at Circle X

Do You Feel Anger will run through February 25 at Atwater Village Theatre.
The West Coast premiere of Do You Feel Anger?, written by Mara Nelson-Greenberg and directed by Halena Kays, opens this weekend for a six-week run at Circle X Theatre Company in Los Angeles.
The #MeToo movement meets cancel culture in Nelson-Greenberg's truly outrageous comedy about an empathy coach who tries to make an impact at a debt collection agency. But these employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. As they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva in the kitchen, and the unspoken dynamics of their seemingly blithe workplace culture become increasingly unsettling.
Do You Feel Anger will run through February 25 at Atwater Village Theatre. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.circlextheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch and Jenny Graham
