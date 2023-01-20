Photos: First Look at DO YOU FEEL ANGER at Circle X

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 20, 2023  

The West Coast premiere of Do You Feel Anger?, written by Mara Nelson-Greenberg and directed by Halena Kays, opens this weekend for a six-week run at Circle X Theatre Company in Los Angeles.

Check out photos from the production below!

The #MeToo movement meets cancel culture in Nelson-Greenberg's truly outrageous comedy about an empathy coach who tries to make an impact at a debt collection agency. But these employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. As they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva in the kitchen, and the unspoken dynamics of their seemingly blithe workplace culture become increasingly unsettling.

Do You Feel Anger will run through February 25 at Atwater Village Theatre. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.circlextheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch and Jenny Graham

Casey Smith, Paula Rebelo, Napoleon Tavale and Rich Liccardo

William Salyers and Tasha Ames

Paula Rebelo

Bob Clendenin

Tasha Ames, Napoleon Tavale, Rich Liccardo and Paula Rebelo

Bob Clendenin and Tasha Ames

Tasha Ames and Paula Rebelo

Tasha Ames and Paula Rebelo

Paula Rebelo and William Salyers

Napoleon Tavale, Casey Smith, Rich Liccardo and Paula Rebelo

Rich Liccardo, Napoleon Tavale, Paula Rebelo

Tasha Ames, Casey Smith, Napoleon Tavale, Rich Liccardo and Paula Rebelo

Casey Smith and Paula Rebelo

Napoleon Tavale, Paula Rebelo, Rich Liccardo

Paula Rebelo, Casey Smith, Bob Clendenin

Tasha Ames and Paula Rebelo

Rose Portillo

Rich Liccardo and Paula Rebelo

Tasha Ames and Paula Rebelo

Paula Rebelo and Casey Smith

Paula Rebelo and Casey Smith

Casey Smith and Paula Rebelo

Napoleon Tavale and Rich Liccardo

Tasha Ames, Casey Smith, Napoleon Tavale, Rich Liccardo and Paula Rebelo

Napoleon Tavale and Rich Liccardo

Rose Portillo and Paula Rebelo

Paula Rebelo




