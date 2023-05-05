Photos: First Look at Celebration Theatre's A NEW BRAIN

The production will perform through Sunday, June 24 at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Celebration Theatre presents a brand new look at the William Finn musical, A NEW BRAIN, music and lyrics by William Finn, book by William Finn & James Lapine, choreography by Alli Miller-Fisher, musical direction by Gregory Nabours, and directed by Khanisha Foster. A NEW BRAIN began previews on Saturday, April 29 will open on Saturday, May 6 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, June 24 at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, 1125 N. McCadden Place in Los Angeles.

Check out all new photos below!

With a gender-expansive casting vision from Celebration and director Khanisha Foster, thoughtfully imbued into a buoyant score and "fascinating story" (New York Post) from the Tony Award-winning authors of Falsettos and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, audiences have the unique opportunity to see A NEW BRAIN in Los Angeles as it has never been done before. A timely revival about second chances and the urgency of art, this queer musical of "captivating eccentricity" (NY Times) is an intimate experience of pathos, humor, and just a little bit of magic - to bring us back to life. In A NEW BRAIN, composer Gordon Schwinn collapses into their lunch and awakens in the hospital, surrounded by their lover, mother, co-worker, doctor, and nurses.

Coming face to face with their own mortality, Gordon sees their greatest fear: will they die with their greatest songs still unwritten? A NEW BRAIN reminds us that the power of music, love, and the creation of art can never be lost.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch Photography

Amanda Kruger (they/them) and Gina Torrecilla (she/her)

Amanda Kruger (they/them) and Yassi Noubahar (she/her)

Amanda Kruger (they/them) and the company

Sadé Ayodele (she/her)

Amanda Kruger (they/them) and Richardson Cisneros-Jones (he/him)

Amanda Kruger (they/them) and Mitchell Johnson (he/they)

Amanda Kruger (they/them) and the company

Amanda Kruger (they/them) and Yassi Noubahar (she/her)

Amanda Kruger (they/them) and Ryan O'Connor (he/they)

Whitney Avalon (she/her)

Yassi Noubahar (she/her) and Amanda Kruger (they/them)




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU