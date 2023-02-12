Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at COCK at The Los Angeles LGBT Center

The production runs through March 4 only.

Feb. 12, 2023  

Clearglass Productions in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center has released production photos from the limited return engagement of the critically acclaimed 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of c*ckby Mike Bartlett. Under the direction of Taubert Nadalini, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Annika Chavez, Dennis Delsing, Sean Hemeon, and Marly Phillips. The production runs through March 4 only. The running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

First performed at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 2011, c*ckis the tale of a gay man torn after meeting and falling in love with a woman. Visceral and funny, the play tackles thorny issues rarely seen onstage. Its honest and straightforward exploration of bisexuality suggests that gay or not, people fall in love with those who can give us happiness.

Annika Chavez is a director, writer, and actor. She is a USC graduate and is currently based in Los Angeles and New York. Her 2021 film Bolognese is on its festival run; it was recently seen at the Palm Springs International Shortsfest where it was nominated for best US short, and at NFFTY where it won an Audience Award. As a writer, she was a semi-finalist for the 2021 NBC Nosotros Monologue Slam.

Dennis Delsing has had a long career in film, television, and theatre. His credits include Jersey Boys (the movie), Black Monday (Showtime), Absolutely Filthy (Sacred Fools), First Monday in October (Odyssey Theatre), and many others.

Sean Hemeon is an LA-based actor and writer. His TV credits include the CW's first gay newlywed sitcom Husbands, Rake (Fox), Criminal Minds (CBS), True Blood (CBS), and As the World Turns (CBS). He has appeared onstage at Boston Court Pasadena, Macha Theatre, and South Coast Rep.

Marly Phillips is an LA-based actor and writer. He was born in London and moved to NYC at age 10. He studied at Fiorello H. LaGuardia Arts High School and the Neighborhood Playhouse. His theatre credits include We Go Together, Rising Stars, and Little Miss Sunshine. Film credits include La Prière and Bernadette (both in France), Pizza Time, and What a God Damn Shame.

Mike Bartlett's other plays include Albion, Wild, Game, An Intervention, Bull, 13, Artefacts, My Child, Stuff I Buried in a Small Town, Silent Charities, Earthquakes in London, Why People Really Burn, Swimming for Beginners, and The Love at Last, among others. He has also written several radio plays for the BBC as well as television series and screenplays.

Taubert Nadalini is a working director, actor, composer, and producer in New York and Los Angeles. He studied at USC and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and has helped create or produce over 30 plays, musicals, and short films.

Ticket prices range from $25-$35 for general admission and may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/tickets or by phone at (323) 860-7300. The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.

Photo Credit: Lex Ryan

Marly Phillips, Sean Hemeon

Marly Phillips, Sean Hemeon

Sean Hemeon, Marly Phillips

Annika Chavez, Marly Phillips, Sean Hemeon

Marly Phillips, Annika Chavez

Marly Phillips, Annika Chavez

Sean Hemeon, Dennis Delsing

Sean Hemeon, Marly Phillips, Annika Chavez, Dennis Delsing

Sean Hemeon, Marly Phillips

Marly Phillips, Annika Chavez

Marly Phillips, Sean Hemeon

Sean Hemeon, Marly Phillips, Annika Chavez




More Hot Stories For You


