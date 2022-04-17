Photos: First Look at BOTH AND at Boston Court Pasadena

Boston Court Pasadena has announced its first in-person, onstage production since early 2020, the world premiere of Both And (a play about laughing while black) by Carolyn Ratteray. Directed by Andi Chapman and performed by Ratteray, opening is set for Saturday, April 16, at 8pm and the run will continue through Sunday, May 15. The performance schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm.

Through clowning, poetic text, and a tour-de-force performance, Both And deeply investigates the nucleus of Black joy. As her mother is dying, Teayanna finds herself in a netherworld between life and death, struggling to help her mother cross over. The journey reveals the wisdom of the ancestors, invokes the legacy of the Middle Passage, and unfolds the surprising secrets within her mother's purse. This unique and powerful story, rich with humor, raw honesty, and passion, becomes a brilliant meditation on how to reconnect with joy.

Said Artistic Director Jessica Kubzansky, "We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome live performance back into the building with this truly extraordinary world premiere. It is especially meaningful to us because one of Boston Court's pandemic pivots was leaning into long-form development. In fact, we called 2021 the year of 'Making Scripts Happen.' Both And is one of the scripts we spent quite some time nurturing and workshopping, and we are overjoyed to bring this powerful play to fruition by sharing it with our audience as our first live production back."

Scenic design is by Ed Haynes Jr., lighting design is by Andrew Schmedake, costume design is by Wendell Carmichael, and sound design is by David B. Marling. Video design is by Shannon Barondeau, properties designer is Kevin Williams, and composer is John Ballinger. Clown consultant is Michelle Matlock, dramaturg is Emilie Pascale Beck, and assistant director is Jessica Williams. Production stage manager is Jessica Moneà Evans and the covid safety manager is Will Block.