Photos: First Look at A SHAYNA MAIDEL at Laguna Playhouse

By: Mar. 15, 2024
Laguna Playhouse is now presenting A SHAYNA MAIDEL, written by Barbara Lebow and directed by Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein. Check out all new photos below!

A SHAYNA MAIDEL began previews on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 and runs through Sunday, March 31, 2024 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

A SHAYNA MAIDEL (which means “a pretty girl” in Yiddish) is a touching memory play about two sisters reconnecting after years of separation and a hopeful story about the resiliency of the human spirit. The play, set in New York City in 1946, explores family, faith, and forgiveness in the pursuit of a better future. 




