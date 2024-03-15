Photos: First Look at A SHAYNA MAIDEL at Laguna Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laguna Playhouse is now presenting A SHAYNA MAIDEL, written by Barbara Lebow and directed by Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein. Check out all new photos below!

A SHAYNA MAIDEL began previews on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 and runs through Sunday, March 31, 2024 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

A SHAYNA MAIDEL (which means “a pretty girl” in Yiddish) is a touching memory play about two sisters reconnecting after years of separation and a hopeful story about the resiliency of the human spirit. The play, set in New York City in 1946, explores family, faith, and forgiveness in the pursuit of a better future.