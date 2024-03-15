Photos: First Look at A SHAYNA MAIDEL at Laguna Playhouse

The production began previews on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 and runs through Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Laguna Playhouse is now presenting A SHAYNA MAIDEL, written by Barbara Lebow and directed by Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein. Check out all new photos below!
A SHAYNA MAIDEL (which means “a pretty girl” in Yiddish) is a touching memory play about two sisters reconnecting after years of separation and a hopeful story about the resiliency of the human spirit. The play, set in New York City in 1946, explores family, faith, and forgiveness in the pursuit of a better future.
Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/Tethos
Marnina Schon, Samantha Klein and Zarah Mahler
Zarah Mahler and Josh Odsess-Rubin
Zarah Mahler and Marnina Schon
Josh Odsess-Rubin, Eden Malyn Zarah Mahler and Joel Swetow
Zarah Mahler, Eden Malyn, Joel Swetow (back row), Josh Odsess-Rubin, Marnina Schon and Samantha Klein (front row)
Zarah Mahler, Eden Malyn and Joel Swetow
Marnina Schon and Zarah Mahler
