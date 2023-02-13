Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre West

A story of teaming up, standing up, and taking care of business, MTW's production of 9 to 5, The Musical saw thousands of attendees throughout the opening weekend.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Musical Theatre West's production of 9 to 5, The Musical debuted in Long Beach, CA this last weekend with three performances, including a dazzling Dollywood red-carpet event for the official opening night. The peppy, powerful performance had audiences laughing, clapping, and cheering for the leading ladies, and earned standing ovations all weekend long. Tickets are still available for the limited run of MTW's 9 to 5 on select dates, February 16 - 26, 2023 at musical.org.

Get a first look at photos below!

A story of teaming up, standing up, and taking care of business, MTW's production of 9 to 5, The Musical saw thousands of attendees throughout the opening weekend. It was a star-studded Saturday night for Musical Theatre West's official opening night, with many nationally recognized celebrities and VIPs in attendance, such as Disney's Kayden Muller-Janssen, "New Girl" star Chloe Noelle, Netflix's Lily Brooks O'Briant, MTW performer and singer/composer Dedrick Bonner, and many more. The Dollywood-inspired pre-show set the stage for fun with a red carpet, live music by Dolly Parton tribute band Love Dolly, and some of Tennessee's most famous treats. Many attendees wore Dolly Parton fits and 1970s-inspired get-ups in celebration of the big night.

"It was so wonderful to start our 2023 season off with such a fun, spirited show," shared Paul Garman, Executive Director of Musical Theatre West. "The story has themes that are still relevant today, and our audiences have already had incredible things to say this past weekend. We hope everyone can join us to enjoy the one-of-a-kind experience of live theater with this brilliant production and cast."

A creative team full of MTW-alum with direction by Cynthia Ferrer, music direction of the lively 12-piece band by Wilkie Ferguson III, and show-stopping choreography by Alexis Carra Girbés, Musical Theatre West's 9 to 5 transported audiences to Consolidated Industries in the late 1970s. Highlights include the wide range of talent in the three leading ladies, with Daebreon Poiema as Violet Newstead, Madison Claire Parks as Doralee Rhodes, and Ashley Moniz as Judy Bernly. All three stars earned laughter, cheers, and rounds of applause across the weekend with touching solo songs, hilarious dynamics, and show-stopping numbers with powerhouse vocals. Another audience favorite was the "must-see" Chelle Denton's portrayal of Roz, the big bad boss' personal assistant, who brought the house down with her rendition of the silly and sultry "Heart to Hart."

Audiences who saw the first three shows on opening weekend are calling the production "very lively," "creative," and "wonderful!" One theater-goer shared that MTW's debut of 9 to 5, The Musical was "the best I've seen so far!" Another raved that the show was "phenomenal" and that the lead characters were perfectly cast.

There are only seven more chances to see this bright, fun, satirical show. Enjoy a night of catchy classics that take on "the man" with the three audience-favorite leading ladies, including an ASL-interpreted performance on Friday, February 17 at 8 pm. Students with any valid school ID can take advantage of MTW's discounted student rush tickets for $15, available at the Box Office 1-hour prior to any showtime.

Musical Theatre West's production of 9 to 5, The Musical runs on select dates and times through February 26, 2023. Tickets are $20 - $125 and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.

Photo credit: Caught in the Moment Photography

Ashley Moniz, Keith A. Bearden, Madison Claire Parks, Daebreon Poiema, and Edward Staudenmayer

Ashley Moniz, Madison Claire Parks, Daebreon Poiema, and THE CAST

Edward Staudenmayer, Ashley Moniz, DAEBREON POIEMA, and Madison Claire Parks

Daebreon Poiema, and THE CAST

Madison Claire Parks, Daebreon Poiema, and Ashley Moniz

Madison Claire Parks, Daebreon Poiema, and Ashley Moniz

Edward Staudenmayer and Madison Claire Parks

Madison Claire Parks and Edward Staudenmayer

THE CAST

Ashley Moniz, DAEBREON POIMA, and Madison Claire Parks

THE CAST

Ashley Moniz, Daebreon Poiema, and Madison Claire Parks

Daebreon Poiema, Ashley Moniz, and Madison Claire Parks

Ashley Moniz

Ashley Moniz, and Edward Staudenmayer in Musical Theatre West's live stage production of 9 to 5 Feb. 10-26, 2023 Carpenter Performing Arts Center Long Beach, CA

Chelle Denton in Musical Theatre West's live stage production of 9 to 5 Feb. 10-26, 2023 Carpenter Performing Arts Center Long Beach, CA




