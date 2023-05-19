Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of THE BOTTOMING PROCESS

The world premiere of The Bottoming Process, a dark comedy by Nicholas Pilapil opens last night in a co-production between IAMA Theatre Company and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Check out the production photos, below.



Lucille Lortel Award-winning, multiple Drama Desk Award nominated actor George Salazar (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, NBC's Superstore) and Rick Cosnett (CW's The Flash) star as two writers who meet at a shared co-working space and fall in love - or something like it. One is a famed novelist, and the other is fledgling writer who's mostly funny on Twitter. One is nearing middle age, and the other is flailing through their twenties. One is white, and the other is definitely not. As they mate, date and cohabitate, they grapple with issues of race, sex, power and the model minority myth, all to find out who's really on top.



Also in the cast are Anisha Adusumilli, Julia Cho and Ty Molbak. Director Rodney To is at the helm.



Performances run May 18 through June 12. To purchase tickets and find more information, go to iamatheatre.com.

