Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of THE BOTTOMING PROCESS

The co-production between IAMA and Los Angeles LGBT Center stars George Salazar And Rick Cosnett.

The world premiere of The Bottoming Process, a dark comedy by Nicholas Pilapil opens last night in a co-production between IAMA Theatre Company and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Check out the production photos, below.

Lucille Lortel Award-winning, multiple Drama Desk Award nominated actor George Salazar (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, NBC's Superstore) and Rick Cosnett (CW's The Flash) star as two writers who meet at a shared co-working space and fall in love - or something like it. One is a famed novelist, and the other is fledgling writer who's mostly funny on Twitter. One is nearing middle age, and the other is flailing through their twenties. One is white, and the other is definitely not. As they mate, date and cohabitate, they grapple with issues of race, sex, power and the model minority myth, all to find out who's really on top.

Also in the cast are Anisha Adusumilli, Julia Cho and Ty Molbak. Director Rodney To is at the helm.

Performances run May 18 through June 12. To purchase tickets and find more information, go to iamatheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch

George Salazar and Rick Cosnett
George Salazar and Rick Cosnett

George Salazar and Rick Cosnett
George Salazar and Rick Cosnett

George Salazar and Rick Cosnett
George Salazar and Rick Cosnett

Rick Cosnett and George Salazar
Rick Cosnett and George Salazar

Rick Cosnett and George Salazar
Rick Cosnett and George Salazar

George Salazar and Rick Cosnett
George Salazar and Rick Cosnett

George Salazar and Rick Cosnett
George Salazar and Rick Cosnett

George Salazar and Rick Cosnett
George Salazar and Rick Cosnett

Anisha Adusumilli and George Salazar
Anisha Adusumilli and George Salazar

George Salazar, Anisha Adusumilli, Rick Cosnett
George Salazar, Anisha Adusumilli, Rick Cosnett

Julia Cho and George Salazar
Julia Cho and George Salazar

Rick Cosnett and George Salazar
Rick Cosnett and George Salazar

George Salazar and Rick Cosnett
George Salazar and Rick Cosnett

Ty Molbak and Rick Cosnett
Ty Molbak and Rick Cosnett

George Salazar and Rick Cosnett
George Salazar and Rick Cosnett

George Salazar and Julia Cho
George Salazar and Julia Cho

George Salazar and Rick Cosnett
George Salazar and Rick Cosnett

Julia Cho, George Salazar
Julia Cho, George Salazar

Rick Cosnett and George Salazar
Rick Cosnett and George Salazar

Julia Cho, Ty Molbak
Julia Cho, Ty Molbak

Anisha Adusumilli, Rick Cosnett
Anisha Adusumilli, Rick Cosnett

George Salazar and Rick Cosnett
George Salazar and Rick Cosnett

George Salazar, Julia Cho
George Salazar, Julia Cho




