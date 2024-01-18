Photos: Firelight Collective Presents EVERLASTING, An Intimate Theatrical Production!

Prepare to embark on an intimate journey into the depths of the human heart as Firelight Collective presents "Everlasting."

This limited engagement production, running from February 23 to March 9 in Los Angeles, CA invites audiences to explore the themes of life, love, and loss in a unique and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Written by Firelight Collective artistic directors Stephanie Feury and Nathan Keyes, and directed by Stephanie Feury "Everlasting" is a poignant exploration of a man's past as he grapples with the relentless grip of dementia in the present. Heartache, heartbreak, guilt, and love intricately weave through the narrative, creating a tapestry of emotions.

Starring Patrick Hurley (Joe) and Rosie Lee Hooks (Angela), this production boasts an ensemble cast that includes the exceptional talents of Aubree Bouchee, Davonna Dehay, David Haley, Will Nicol, and Mo LeBlanc.

The intimate 36 seat theatre allows every audience member to connect to the story on a deeply personal level.

“EVERLASTING” runs approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here . The regular performance schedule is Thursday–Sunday performances at 8:00pm and 7:00pm on Sundays. Tickets for "Everlasting" are in high demand, so secure yours today before they vanish.

Dedicated to merging the worlds of art, theatre, and film, Firelight Collective – under the leadership of Artistic Directors Stephanie Feury & Nathan Keyes, seeks to awaken the audience's senses, moving them between the observer and the observed.

Firelight Collective's previous production, "Stars in the Night," was a resounding success, selling out in Los Angeles to critical acclaim and later opening in New York City. The Wrap called the performances “a tour-de-force” and Yes Broadway! called it “heartbreaking and hilarious”.