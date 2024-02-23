Photos: FATHERLAND Opens Sunday At Fountain Theatre

A 19-year-old son faces the hardest day in his life when he testifies in federal court against his father after informing on him to the FBI. The Fountain Theatre’s world premiere of “Fatherland,” a new work of verbatim theater conceived and directed by Fountain artistic director Stephen Sachs, opens Sunday, with performances continuing through March 30.

The first defendant to stand trial for the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, Guy Reffitt was found guilty on five criminal counts and sentenced to 7¼ years in prison — based in part on emotional testimony by his son. Fast-moving, powerful, and theatrical, Fatherland erupts verbatim from official court transcripts, case evidence, and public statements.

“This play is not a political diatribe,” says Sachs. “It's the true personal story of a father and a son and the dangerous propaganda that drove them apart. Every word of it is true. It’s a shout of warning in this election year.”

”The heartbreaking family tragedy at the center of this true story is a brilliant window on the staggering human costs of the rise of fascism and the assault on democracy in America,” comments Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan, whose play Building the Wall debuted at the Fountain in 2017.

The Fountain Theatre is located at 5060 Fountain Avenue (at Normandie) in Los Angeles.