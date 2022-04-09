Photos: Barcelona Flamenco Ballet Brings LUXURIA to Alex Theatre

Suspense, intrigue, sex, scandal, love. The Alex Theatre presents Luxurîa ("Lust"), the latest flamenco dance-theater sensation from Spain's internationally renowned Barcelona Flamenco Ballet. Showcasing the company's unique, pioneering style that combines traditional flamenco dance and music with elements of ballet, classical and jazz, Luxurîa spins an intensely passionate tale about a charismatic artist who encounters the greatest love of his life. The audience becomes privy to the performers' most intimate emotions when "Lust" intervenes. Barcelona Flamenco Ballet's innovative form of flamenco conveys the intensity, the passion and the tragedy as our hero is plagued by self-doubt, pride, despair and, ultimately, loneliness.



In addition to the evening performance, Barcelona Flamenco Ballet is offering a series of free afternoon events, including a dance class for students ages 8-16, a community gathering with music in the theater courtyard, and a moderated Q & A with members of the company.

The Director and Choreographer is David Gutiérrez, the Ballarines (dancers) are David Gutiérrez and Paula Reyes, the Cantaor (singer) is Joel de Pepa, the Guitarrista (guitarist) is Jordi Centeno, and the Percussionista (percussionist) is Gerardo Morales. The show is presented by The Alex Theatre.



The performance is set for Saturday, April 16. At 2 p.m. there will be a free dance class for students ages 8-16. At 3pm, there will be a community gathering and music in the theater courtyard. A moderated Q&A with members of the Barcelona Flamenco Ballet is set for 4:15 p.m, and the performance of Luxurîa is set for 8pm.



The Alex Theatre is located at 216 North Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203. Tickets for the performance of Luxurîa range from $25-$100. Check the website for up-to-date Covid-19 safety protocols on the day of the performance. Visit alextheatre.org for tickets. Click here to register for the Free Events