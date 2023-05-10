Photos: A Noise Within Opens THE BOOK OF WILL By Lauren Gunderson This Weekend

A Noise Within presents THE BOOK OF WILL by Lauren Gunderson this weekend. See first look photos of the production!

You don't have to love Shakespeare to enjoy A Noise Within's production of The Book of Will, the hilarious , 400-year-old true story of the desperate search to find, preserve and print Shakespeare's words.

Playwright Lauren Gunderson's masterful, historical re-imagining takes place in 1623, three years after the Bard's death. John Heminges and Henry Condell, former friends and colleagues from Shakespeare's acting troupe, the King's Men, must contend with egotistical actors, bootleg knockoffs and a ticking clock to ensure that the First Folio gets published and that the works of William Shakespeare don't end up on the trash heap of history.

Backstage comedy meets detective adventure as a group of aging actors race against time to reassemble their repertoire - including Lear, Macbeth and Hamlet - some of which exist only in the lines they have memorized.



Performances take place at A Noise Within in Pasadena from May 13 through June 4. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (626) 356-3100 or go to Click Here.