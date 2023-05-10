Photos: A Noise Within Opens THE BOOK OF WILL By Lauren Gunderson This Weekend

The Book of Will is the hilarious, 400-year-old true story of the desperate search to find, preserve and print Shakespeare’s words.
A Noise Within presents THE BOOK OF WILL by Lauren Gunderson this weekend. See first look photos of the production!
You don't have to love Shakespeare to enjoy A Noise Within's production of The Book of Will, the hilarious , 400-year-old true story of the desperate search to find, preserve and print Shakespeare's words.
Playwright Lauren Gunderson's masterful, historical re-imagining takes place in 1623, three years after the Bard's death. John Heminges and Henry Condell, former friends and colleagues from Shakespeare's acting troupe, the King's Men, must contend with egotistical actors, bootleg knockoffs and a ticking clock to ensure that the First Folio gets published and that the works of William Shakespeare don't end up on the trash heap of history.
Backstage comedy meets detective adventure as a group of aging actors race against time to reassemble their repertoire - including Lear, Macbeth and Hamlet - some of which exist only in the lines they have memorized.
Performances take place at A Noise Within in Pasadena from May 13 through June 4. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (626) 356-3100 or go to Click Here.
Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz
Nicole Javier and Geoff Elliott
Ensemble
Nicole Javier, Deborah Strang, Trisha Miller
Kasey Mahaffy, Jeremy Rabb, Stanley Andrew Jackson and Geoff Elliott
Ensemble
Frederick Stuart, Stanley Andrew Jackson
Kelvin Morales and Trisha Miller
Deborah Strang and Geoff Elliott
Kelvin Morales, Jeremy Rabb, Geoff Elliott
Jeremy Raab and Trisha Miller
Jeremy Raab, Alex Morris, Geoff Elliott
Kelvin Morales, Stanley Andrew Jackson, Kasey Mahaffy and Trisha Miller
|The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)
|Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21) CAST
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com
Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com (9/27-10/31)
|Moose on the Loose
Theatre West (4/14-5/21)
|The Mountaintop
Gil Cates Theater (6/06-7/09)
|West Coast Jewish Theatre Spring Festival of Play Readings
Sinai Temple (4/16-5/21)
|The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Chance Theater (9/22-10/22)CAST
|Karma in a Fishbowl
The Madnani Theater (6/09-6/24)
|Book of Days
Campus Theatre, El Camino College (5/12-5/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW