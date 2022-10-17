Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' 9 TO 5

Performances run Friday, November 11 through Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Kentwood Players presents 9 TO 5 the Musical with Book by Patricia Resnick, Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton, opening just in time to welcome the holiday season on Friday, November 11 through Saturday, December 10, 2022 on Friday/Saturday at 8pm, Saturday/Sunday at 2pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Please note there are no performances Thanksgiving weekend, November 25 - 27, and the Sunday, December 4 matinee is a private event not open to the public. There is one pay-what-you-want performance on Saturday, November 12 at 2pm.

This is a non-equity, all volunteer production sponsored by the Collins Law Group, directed by Kirk Larson, musical direction by Catherine Rahm, choreography by Marie Gleerup, and produced by Jeremy Palmer and Bouket Fingerhut for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Music Theatre International.

Featured in the cast in alphabetical order are Alison Boole, Amy Coles, Sierra DeSimone, Mark Eggert, Isabella Francisco, Ross G, Sheena Georges, Samuel Goldman, Kelly Gresalfi, Holly Johnson, Charles Keppler, Lauren Martin, Lauryn Muraida, Anastasia Muszynski, Roy Okida, Lyndsay Palmer, Kim Peterson, Brian Pirnat, and Elizabeth Bouton Summerer.

Based on the hit 1980 movie starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin, 9 TO 5 the Musical tells the story about three workmates pushed to a boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Outrageously funny, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic, this musical is about friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. And remember, long before there was #MeToo, there were #WeThree.

Reserved seat tickets are $27 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available by either visiting www.kentwoodplayers.org to purchase online and book your reserved seats, emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of emails and calls and all messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please contact the box office for group rates. Available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance. There will be one pay-what-you-want performance on Saturday, November 12 at 2pm with open seating. Please note: face masks must be worn by patrons and staff inside the building.

Photo Credit: Gloria Plunkett

Doralee (Amy Coles), Judy (Elizabeth A. Bouton Summerer), Violet (Alison Boole), Franklin Hart, Jr. (Brian Pirnat)

Judy (Elizabeth A. Bouton Summerer), Violet (Alison Boole), Doralee (Amy Coles)

Violet (Alison Boole), Doralee (Amy Coles), Judy (Elizabeth A. Bouton Summerer)

Violet (Alison Boole)

Judy (Elizabeth A. Bouton Summerer), Doralee (Amy Coles), Violet (Alison Boole)


