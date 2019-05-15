Photo Flash: The Morgan-Wixson Theatre's Y.E.S. Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz and book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner, additional dialogue by Michael Mayer, and additional music & lyrics by Andrew Lippa, will be presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre from May 18 through June 2, Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. Tickets are $14/adults, $12/children 12 and under. Tickets are available online at www.morgan-wixson.org, by phone at 310-828-7519, or by emailing mwtboxoffice@gmail.com.

The world's favorite hapless hero is at the center of the action as he and his famed pals leap from page to stage with a series of vignettes that bring out the kid in all of us and showcase some important lessons on the meaning of love, life and friendship. Originally making its debut Off-Broadway in 1967, the show and its unforgettable collection of songs, including "Happiness," has made its way around the world, into the hearts of generations, and offers plenty to enjoy for audiences of all ages, five and up. The show is directed by Anne Gesling, choreographed by Michael Marchak, and features a talented cast of young performers.

Photo Credit: Miriam Billington





