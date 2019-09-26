Photo Flash: Stars Perform A Reading of THE PACK At Ruskin Group Theatre

Stars of stage, screen and television gathered at a performance of The Pack at the Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica, CA performing in readings of plays by Drama Desk Award winner and Emmy nominee Eugene Pack.

Performers include Steven Weber (13 Reasons Why, Wings), Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live, Television Hall of Fame), Rob Morrow (Billions, Northern Exposure), Lynne Maeie Stewart (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Pee Wee's Playhouse), Jennifer Tilly (Bound, Bride of Chucky), Dayle Reyfel (Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway), Spencer Garrett, Terry Walters, Bradley White, Michael Chieffo, Milanka Brooks, Don Moss, Rebecca Lane and Jack Merrill.

Photo Credit: Philip Sokoloff





