Photo Flash: Stacy Keach and More in L.A. Theatre Works' FRANKENSTEIN

Written over 200 years ago, Mary Shelley's Gothic masterpiece retains all of its power to horrify and fascinate. This original L.A. Theatre Works commission is adapted from Shelley's novel by the BBC's Kate McAll, who wowed audiences with last season's A Room with a View. Celebrated actor Stacy Keach stars in the role of "The Creature," and Adhir Kalyan (Arrested Development, Rules of Engagement, LATW production of The Hard Problem) is Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

Also in the cast: Seamus Dever (Castle on ABC-TV; The Tug of War, Between Riverside and Crazy, I Love Lucy for L.A. Theatre Works); Mike McShane (Whose Line Is It Anyway, LATW recording of Pressure); and Darren Richardson (LATW productions of Pressure, A Room with a View, Daniel Deronda, Spill and more); and Karen Malina White (Lean on Me, A Different World, LATW tour of The Mountaintop). L.A. Theatre Works associate artistic director Anna Lyse Erikson directs.



A post-performance discussion following the 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Feb. 29 will be moderated by Leslie S. Klinger, author of "The New Annotated Frankenstein" and one of the world's foremost authorities on "Frankenstein" as well as "Sherlock Holmes, "Dracula" and H. P. Lovecraft.



Each of the four performances at UCLA's state-of-the-art James Bridges Theater will be recorded live in front of an audience for future radio broadcast, distribution on CD, digital download and online streaming. L.A. Theatre Works' syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. (locally, in Southern California, on KPFK 90.7 FM); daily in China and worldwide on the Radio Beijing Network; weekly on KCRW Berlin 104,1 FM, Berlin's English language public radio station; can be downloaded as a podcast via iTunes and NPR One; and can be streamed on demand at www.latw.org.





