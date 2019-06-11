Photo Flash: QUEER EYE Fashion Guru Tan France Interviewed By Carson Kressley at Book Event

Jun. 11, 2019  

Yesterday, Beverly Center hosted an exclusive book event featuring Queer Eye's Tan France in celebration of his book Naturally Tan: A Memoir, at Beverly Center's Grand Court. Fans were treated to a Q&A moderated by Carson Kressley (Emmy Award-winning TV Personality, NY Times Best Selling Author and Fashion Savant).

For more information about Beverly Center's events and offerings in celebration of PRIDE month, visit https://www.beverlycenter.com/pride.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Beverly Center

Tan France

Tan France (L) and Carson Kressley

Tan France (L) and Carson Kressley

