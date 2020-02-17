Photo Flash: Open Fist Theatre Company Celebrates 30 Years with RORSCHACH FEST

Perception is everything. Open Fist Theatre Company opens its 30th anniversary season with three programs of short works, performed in rotating repertory, by playwrights renowned for pushing the boundaries of theatrical invention. Rorschach Fest, featuring seminal work by John O'Keefe, Daniel MacIvor, Harold Pinter and Caryl Churchill, opened Feb. 14 at Atwater Village Theatre, where performances continue through April 5.

Check out photos below!



The Rorschach test is a psychological test in which subjects' perceptions of inkblots are recorded and then analyzed using psychological interpretation, complex algorithms or both.



According to Open Fist artistic director Martha Demson, "Whether looking at an inkblot or watching a play from one of the iconic playwrights we are featuring, both reveal truths beneath the surface, truths that reflect the perspective of the viewer as much as the content provided by the playwrights."



"These plays excite because they engage in unexpected ways and they only work live," says associate artistic director Amanda Weier. "They are quintessentially theater because the audience experience is the event. Everyone will experience the ride in their own way, and that's exactly the point and exactly why these plays are so much fun."





