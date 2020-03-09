Photo Flash: Mitch O'Farrell Sings Karaoke at The Bourbon Room
On Friday, March 6th, Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell was spotted at The Bourbon Room where he attended the hit 80's musical Rock of Ages Hollywood. After the show, he hopped on stage with members from the band where he sang karaoke for everyone in the theater!
Check out the photo of O'Farrell and Rock of Ages Hollywood band member performing karaoke below!
The entire crowd was out of their seats singing and dancing along.
