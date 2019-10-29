Photo Flash: Loft Ensemble Presents ART IS USELESS WHEN YOU'RE BEING MAULED BY A BEAR

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood presents, Art is Useless When You're Being Mauled by a Bear by Alisa Tangredi.

Under the direction of JJ Mayes and Bree Pavey, the cast of this world premiere production will feature (in alphabetical order) Ben Anderson, Bridget Avildsen, Anna Benz, Ela Castillo, Jennifer Christina DeRosa, Victoria Anne Greenwood, Emma Latimer, Mark Leclerc, Ignacio Navarro, Bree Pavey, Scottie Smith, and Madylin Sweeten. Opening is set for Saturday, October 5, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, November 10 only.





In the play, a woman must see the truth and find acceptance in a fantastical adventure through grief and loss, fairy tales, and realities. And, yes ... there's a bear.

Scenic design is by Madylin Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, costume design is by Jennifer DeRosa and Linda Muggeridge, and sound design is by Bree Pavey and Tor Brown. Choreography is by Tavi Stutz, music is by Moby, make-up design is by Angela Santori, and the stage manager is Britt Crisp.

General admission is $20 with $10 tickets available for students with valid I.D. The regular performance schedule is Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. The Loft Ensemble is now located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.

Photo Credit: Victoria Anne Greenwood

Anna-Katharina Benz, Ela Castillo, Jennifer DeRosa, Victoria Anne Greenwood

Ben Anderson, Emma Latimer

Bree Pavey, Bridget Avildsen

Ela Castillo, Anna-Katharina Benz





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You