Photo Flash: Industry Gathers To Celebrate Colleagues At The 2019 Heller Awards
Thursday, November 7th, the Talent Managers Association announced the 15th Annual Heller Awards at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.
Hosted by Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, "The Goldbergs"), the event honored excellence in talent representation and casting as voted by the members of the TMA. The evening also paid tribute to five honorees for their extraordinary contributions to the entertainment industry.
2019 HELLER AWARD HONOREES
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT FOUNDATION AWARD
ED SPIVIA - Georgia's First Film Commissioner
Presented by Ellyn Needham; Accepted by wife Barbara Spivia & son Brian Beegle.
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT - TALENT AGENT
CINDY OSBRINK - The Osbrink Agency
Presented by Colin Ford & Dakota Fanning.
IMPACT AWARD
THE CAMERON BOYCE FOUNDATION
Presented by Booboo Stewart; Accepted by Libby & Victor Boyce.
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT - CASTING DIRECTOR
MIKE FENTON - Indiana Jones, Poltergeist, Back to the Future
Accepted by son Mick Fenton.
TMA MANAGER OF THE YEAR
BETTY MCCORMICK - Midwest Talent Management
Presented by Tammy Wallace.
2019 HELLER AWARD RECIPIENTS
VIDEO GAME CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
IVY ISENBERG - Ivy Isenberg Casting
ANIMATION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
MARY HIDALGO - Sony Animation Studios
NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
ANGELA MICKEY & RACHEL REISS - Liz Lewis Casting Partners
NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR
GINA MANFREDI - DDO Artists Agency
YOUTH COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
HAYDN JONES - Abrams Artists Agency
COMMERCIAL CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
DAN BELL - Dan Bell Casting
VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR
MELISSA BERGER-BRENNAN - Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty
ADULT COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
JULIE GUDZ & CANDACE STEWART - DDO Artists Agency
YOUTH TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
KRISHA BULLOCK & JAMIE SNOW - Bullock / Snow Casting
NORTHEAST YOUTH THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
DAVID DOAN - Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty
YOUTH THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
LAURA THEDE - DDO Artists Agency
CASTING ASSOCIATE OF THE YEAR (TIE)
CHRIS GEHRT - Wendy O'Brien Casting
COCO KLEPPINGER - Rich Delia Casting
SOUTHEAST CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
RHAVYNN DRUMMER - Tyler Perry Studios
NORTHEAST FEATURE FILM CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
KERRY BARDEN & PAUL SCHNEE - Barden/Schnee Casting
FEATURE FILM CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
SARAH FINN - Sarah Finn Co.
NORTHEAST TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
ROB DECINA - CBS Television Studios
TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
LYNDSEY BALDASARE & DAVID RAPAPORT - Rapaport/Baldasare Casting
SOUTHEAST THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
JOY PERVIS - J Pervis Talent Agency
NORTHEAST ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
JAY SCHACHTER - Stewart Talent
ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR
MIKE EISENSTADT - Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency
This year's presentation was produced by Lori Kay, Nikki Mincks, Victoria Monroe and Tammy Wallace on behalf of the Talent Managers Association. Next year's Heller Awards will take place Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at the Taglyan Complex. To learn more about the event, visit TheHellerAwards.com. To learn more about the Talent Managers Association, visit TalentManagers.org.
The ballroom of The 15th Annual Heller Awards
betty McCormick
Brian Beegle and Barbara Spivia
Cindy Osbrin
Ellyn Needham
Libby Boyce, Maya Boyce and Victor Boyce
Mick Fenton
David Rapaport
Jay Schachter
Joy Pervis
Judy Taylor and Jane Feinberg
Mike Eisenstadt