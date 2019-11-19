Photo Flash: Industry Gathers To Celebrate Colleagues At The 2019 Heller Awards

Article Pixel Nov. 19, 2019  

Thursday, November 7th, the Talent Managers Association announced the 15th Annual Heller Awards at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, "The Goldbergs"), the event honored excellence in talent representation and casting as voted by the members of the TMA. The evening also paid tribute to five honorees for their extraordinary contributions to the entertainment industry.

2019 HELLER AWARD HONOREES

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT FOUNDATION AWARD

ED SPIVIA - Georgia's First Film Commissioner

Presented by Ellyn Needham; Accepted by wife Barbara Spivia & son Brian Beegle.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT - TALENT AGENT

CINDY OSBRINK - The Osbrink Agency

Presented by Colin Ford & Dakota Fanning.

IMPACT AWARD

THE CAMERON BOYCE FOUNDATION

Presented by Booboo Stewart; Accepted by Libby & Victor Boyce.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT - CASTING DIRECTOR

MIKE FENTON - Indiana Jones, Poltergeist, Back to the Future

Accepted by son Mick Fenton.

TMA MANAGER OF THE YEAR

BETTY MCCORMICK - Midwest Talent Management

Presented by Tammy Wallace.

2019 HELLER AWARD RECIPIENTS

VIDEO GAME CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

IVY ISENBERG - Ivy Isenberg Casting

ANIMATION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

MARY HIDALGO - Sony Animation Studios

NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

ANGELA MICKEY & RACHEL REISS - Liz Lewis Casting Partners

NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR

GINA MANFREDI - DDO Artists Agency

YOUTH COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

HAYDN JONES - Abrams Artists Agency

COMMERCIAL CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

DAN BELL - Dan Bell Casting

VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR

MELISSA BERGER-BRENNAN - Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty

ADULT COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

JULIE GUDZ & CANDACE STEWART - DDO Artists Agency

YOUTH TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

KRISHA BULLOCK & JAMIE SNOW - Bullock / Snow Casting

NORTHEAST YOUTH THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

DAVID DOAN - Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty

YOUTH THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

LAURA THEDE - DDO Artists Agency

CASTING ASSOCIATE OF THE YEAR (TIE)

CHRIS GEHRT - Wendy O'Brien Casting

COCO KLEPPINGER - Rich Delia Casting

SOUTHEAST CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

RHAVYNN DRUMMER - Tyler Perry Studios

NORTHEAST FEATURE FILM CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

KERRY BARDEN & PAUL SCHNEE - Barden/Schnee Casting

FEATURE FILM CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

SARAH FINN - Sarah Finn Co.

NORTHEAST TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

ROB DECINA - CBS Television Studios

TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

LYNDSEY BALDASARE & DAVID RAPAPORT - Rapaport/Baldasare Casting

SOUTHEAST THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

JOY PERVIS - J Pervis Talent Agency

NORTHEAST ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

JAY SCHACHTER - Stewart Talent

ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

MIKE EISENSTADT - Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency

This year's presentation was produced by Lori Kay, Nikki Mincks, Victoria Monroe and Tammy Wallace on behalf of the Talent Managers Association. Next year's Heller Awards will take place Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at the Taglyan Complex. To learn more about the event, visit TheHellerAwards.com. To learn more about the Talent Managers Association, visit TalentManagers.org.

Colin Ford

The ballroom of The 15th Annual Heller Awards

betty McCormick

Booboo Stewart

Brian Beegle and Barbara Spivia

Cindy Osbrin

Dakota Fanning

Ellyn Needham

Libby Boyce, Maya Boyce and Victor Boyce

Mick Fenton

David Rapaport

Jay Schachter

Joy Pervis

Judy Taylor and Jane Feinberg

Mike Eisenstadt

Mindy Sterling

