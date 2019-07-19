Photo Flash: Foothill MusicÂ Theatre Presents RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

Jul. 19, 2019  

Multi-award winning Foothill Music Theatre presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific, legendary songwriting team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

Featuring a hilarious and romantic new book by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, this contemporary take on the classic tale features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible," and "Ten Minutes Ago."

Director Milissa Carey, Music Director Daniel Feyer, and Choreographer Lee Ann Payne will stage this enchanted tale of love, reimagined for 21st century audiences in a breathtaking new production with full orchestra that features all the magical moments including Ella's astonishing transformation.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will play July 18- August 4, 2019 (press opening: July 19) at the Smithwick Theatre, I-280 & El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills. Tickets ($15 - $36) and information can be found at www.foothill.edu/theatre or by phone at (650) 949-7360.

Photo Credit: David Allen

Christina Lea

Edward Clark And Ensemble

the Ensemble of CINDERELLA

Juan Castro and the Ensemble of CINDERELLA

Christina Lea, Edward Clark

Christina Lea, Edward Clark, Ensemble

Jasmine Johnson. Melissa Gialdini, Christina Lea, Gwyneth Forrester



