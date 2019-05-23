Photo Flash: First Look at ROOTS: AN EVENING OF WORLD PREMIERE SHORTS at Theatre of NOTE in Hollywood

Theatre of NOTE continues its 2019 season with ROOTS: An Evening of World Premiere Shorts, by Lisa Sanaye Dring, Phinneas Kiyomura, Erik Patterson, and Bill Robens, directed by Lee Hannah Conrads. ROOTS: An Evening of World Premiere Shorts is an evening of four wonderfully strange world premiere short plays, written by four accomplished Theatre of NOTE-grown playwrights, which together usher audiences through the complexity of the human condition. A dark comedy for dark times unfolds at a wedding...in either a sitcom or just a disturbed mind (Deadpan). A one-night stand takes a Kafkaesque turn. Is this stranger the one? Or just something very strange (The Smell of Something to Eat)? A story of people who probably definitely love each other, as they encounter tectonic distress (Big Ones). Escaping Soviet Russia, a young woman goes on to found modern conservative philosophy before becoming the subject of her own musical theater production (Rand!). Everyone has their own journey, but we all start at our ROOTS.



ROOTS: An Evening of World Premiere Shorts will preview Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at 8pm, and will open on Thursday, May 16 at 8pm and run through Saturday, June 23 as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.

Photo Credit: Fiona Lakeland





