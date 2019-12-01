Photo Flash: First Look at Tova Katz in SEE YOU AT THE FUNERAL at Broadwater Main Stage

Producer Jer Adrianne Lelliott has announced the West Coast premiere of See You At The Funeral!. Written and performed by Tova Katz and directed by Diana Wyenn, there will be two performances only at the Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood on Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30, at 8pm.

With original songs, a little tap dancing, and a lot of danger - a sweet-talking musician, the world's oldest dominatrix, and Medusa (!) converge for a queer, raucous musical healing ritual that unfolds in non-linear time. Increasingly fantastical and intimate, the three women grapple with intersectional traumas of war, parent-child relationships, romantic partnerships, and patriarchy. Across generations and within a lifetime, See You At The Funeral! dives into catalyzing wounds and the seductive illusion of control to challenge the limits of forgiveness and ask what is possible when you question everything. This solo genre-bending dark musical comedy will take audiences on a twisting, howling, unforgettable ride.

Lighting design is by Avery Reagan, costume design is by Jay Kuhns, sound design is by John Zalewski, and music arrangements are by Brenda Varda. The stage manager is Courtney Rhodes.

Tickets for See You At The Funeral! are $15 and may be obtained online at bit.ly/SYATF. The Broadwater Main Stage is located at 1076 Lillian Way in Hollywood, 90038.





