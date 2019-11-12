Photo Flash: Collaborative Artists Ensemble Presents UNRAVELED By Jennifer Blackmer

Collaborative Artists Ensemble is thrilled to present the West Coast Premiere of "Unraveled" by Jennifer Blackmer, opening this Friday

In Unraveled, Joy is a professor of physics and philosophy, who has spent her life exploring theories of space and time. None of that has prepared her for the reality of watching cancer unravel her mother's mind and body. As the hard work of care-taking begins to take its toll, she hires Anna, a hospice nurse, to help her mother. But when the rules of space and time no longer provide Joy the answers she needs, can Anna's simple lessons of how to care for another person help Joy knit the pieces of her life together again?

This production runs Fridays-Sundays from November 15th-December 8th at The Sherry Theater in North Hollywood. For further information, please call: (323) 860-6569. For tickets - https://unraveled.bpt.me. For more information - www.collaborativeartistsensemble.com.





