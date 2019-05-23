Photo Flash: Christopher Sepulveda & 3Gems Productions Present BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW

Christopher Sepulveda & 3Gems Productions present a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW, written by Bekah Brunstetter (Producer/Writer "This Is Us," The Cake) and directed by Brandon Baer.

BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW opens tomorrow on Friday, May 24 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, June 9 at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Young newlywed Melody has never been to a funeral - until her husband dies in a plane crash. Expected to instantly assume proper widowhood, Melody is left to wonder, what's the right way to grieve? Fortunately, her mother-in-law is a professional.

Widow, that is. Under her guidance, Melody must try her best to be a good little widow. An emotional comedy about loss and longing from Peabody Award-winning Writer/Producer of NBC's Hit "This Is Us." Bekah Brunstetter will be participating in a talk-back following the performance on Saturday, June 1st.

Photo Credit: A Kell Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You