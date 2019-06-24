Photo Flash: Beverly Center x The Advocate x World of Wonder Celebrates PRIDE

On Saturday, June 22, Beverly Center, Los Angeles' premier shopping and dining destination, The Advocate and World of Wonder, hosted the ultimate bash to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with Emmy Award-winning Fashion Savant Carson Kressley and stars from RuPaul's Drag Raceincluding Bob The Drag Queen (season 8 winner), Violet Chachki (season 7 winner), Kim Chi (season 8), Ginger Minj (season 7) and more at Beverly Center in Los Angeles.

The afternoon event kicked off with a "Tea with the Queens" panel moderated by Carson Kressley with some of America's favorite queens Bob The Drag Queen, Violet Chachki, Kim Chi, and Ginger Minj. Each of the queens spilled some tea about their shared experiences on RuPaul's Drag Raceand their love for Carson Kressley. Violet shared how Carson was among her style icons, and Ginger talked about how Carson was the only gay representation she had growing up and would sneak into her room to watch a VHS recording of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

After the panel, Ginger Minj performed "I Am What I Am" live, followed by epic lip sync performances featuring Kim Chi performing Dixie Chick's "Sin Wagon," Bob The Drag Queen performing "Over the Rainbow" and Violet Chachki closing it out with a burlesque performance of Lemaitre's "Closer."

Hundreds of attendees gathered around Beverly Center's Grand Court for the celebration and were treated to drag queen makeovers courtesy ofSephora and Vanity Girl Hollywood, specialty small bites and cocktails from Cal Mare, custom drag queen sketches by FIDM illustrators, music by DJ Cottrell Guidry, fun photo activation by Samsung and more.

Beverly Center x The Advocate x World of Wonder Pride Event is one of the many offerings available at Beverly Center during their month-long PRIDE celebration. For more information, visit https://www.beverlycenter.com/pride. In support of Pride month, Beverly Center donated to GLAAD, The Trevor Project and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Beverly Center





