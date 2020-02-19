Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday

"Some rise by sin and some by virtue fall." The fine lines between justice and mercy, lust and love, forgiveness and retribution are exposed when Antaeus Theatre Company presents William Shakespeare's dark comedy, Measure for Measure. Armin Shimerman and Elizabeth Swain co-direct for a Feb. 21 opening at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale, where performances continue through April 6. Low-priced previews begin Feb. 13.

See photos below!



Sex and hypocrisy abound in a disturbing tale about power, corruption and the true nature of mercy and justice. The Bard's world is familiar: sex is a commodity, government is subject to the leader's moral whimsy, and licentiousness goes head to head with emergency powers to constrain and punish.



Each of the actors in the Antaeus production, which includes Rhonda Aldrich, Paul Culos, Ramon de Ocampo, Paul Eiding, Nicole Erb, Julia Fletcher, Bo Foxworth, Aaron Lyons, Desirée Mee Jung, Carolyn Ratteray and Lloyd Roberson II, has been cast in multiple roles.



Performances of Measure for Measure begin on Friday, Feb. 21, with performances continuing on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and Mondays at 8 p.m., through April 6 (dark Monday, Feb. 24). Seven preview performances take place Feb. 13 through Feb. 20. Tickets to all performances are $35; tickets to previews are $15.



For reservations and information, call 818-506-1983 or go to www.antaeus.org .





