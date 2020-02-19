Advertisement

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday

Article Pixel Feb. 19, 2020  

"Some rise by sin and some by virtue fall." The fine lines between justice and mercy, lust and love, forgiveness and retribution are exposed when Antaeus Theatre Company presents William Shakespeare's dark comedy, Measure for Measure. Armin Shimerman and Elizabeth Swain co-direct for a Feb. 21 opening at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale, where performances continue through April 6. Low-priced previews begin Feb. 13.

See photos below!

Sex and hypocrisy abound in a disturbing tale about power, corruption and the true nature of mercy and justice. The Bard's world is familiar: sex is a commodity, government is subject to the leader's moral whimsy, and licentiousness goes head to head with emergency powers to constrain and punish.

Each of the actors in the Antaeus production, which includes Rhonda Aldrich, Paul Culos, Ramon de Ocampo, Paul Eiding, Nicole Erb, Julia Fletcher, Bo Foxworth, Aaron Lyons, Desirée Mee Jung, Carolyn Ratteray and Lloyd Roberson II, has been cast in multiple roles.

Performances of Measure for Measure begin on Friday, Feb. 21, with performances continuing on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and Mondays at 8 p.m., through April 6 (dark Monday, Feb. 24). Seven preview performances take place Feb. 13 through Feb. 20. Tickets to all performances are $35; tickets to previews are $15.


For reservations and information, call 818-506-1983 or go to www.antaeus.org.

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Julia Fletcher

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Aaron Lyons and Rhonda Aldrich

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Bo Foxworth and Ramón de Ocampo

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Lloyd Roberson II

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Carolyn Ratteray

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Paul Eiding, Desirée Mee Jung, Aaron Lyons

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Desirée Mee Jung and Aaron Lyons

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Ramón de Ocampo

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Desirée Mee Jung

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Aaron Lyons, Lloyd Roberson II, Rhonda Aldrich

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Paul Culos and Bo Foxworth

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Ramón de Ocampo and Paul Culos

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Carolyn Ratteray, Lloyd Roberson II, Bo Foxworth

Photo Flash: Antaeus Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open This Friday
Desirée Mee Jung



Zoey's Playlist on NBC


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • UT Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents New Works From Rising Playwrights
  • The Merge Dance Company Will Host the MERGE X Dance Concert
  • The VORTEX And New Manifest Theatre Company Will Present The Texas Premiere Of GOOD FRIDAY
  • John Malkovich Will Star in the US premiere of THE MUSIC CRITIC
    • Advertisement