Photo Flash: America Remembers Its Favorite Shipwreck GILLIGAN'S ISLAND 55 Years Later

On Wednesday, Sept 25th, 2019, President and Founder of the Hollywood Museum, Donelle Dadigan, and her speciial guest speakers, Ruta Lee (77 Sunset/Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), Alison Arngrim (Little House on the Prairie), Erin Murphy (Bewitched), Steve Wishnoff (Director, Life Interrupted), Hope Juber-Schwartz and Lloyd Schwartz (daughter and son of creator Sherwood Schwartz) and castaway, Dawn Wells (Gilligan's Island), gathered for a lobby series tribute to Gilligan's Island in advance of the shows 55th anniversary on Sept 26th.



As part of the successful and ongoing LOBBY SERIES at The Hollywood Museum (located in the Historic Max Factor Building), paying tribute to iconic and legendary individuals in entertainment, The Hollywood Museum was pleased to celebrated the 55th Anniversary of America's favorite shipwreck - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND (one of the longest running sitcoms, still showing worldwide in over 30 languages), with one of the show's most enduring castaways, Dawn Wells, who portrayed the lovable farm girl next door, Mary Ann Summers. The Character that was originally listed as "And the rest" on the credits became the fan favorite, garnering more fan mail that even the title character. With almost 400,000 fans on her FaceBook page and fan clubs across the U.S., her following has remained faithful.



The Museum unveiled one of pop culture's most iconic costumes with Gilligan's white sailor hat and red shirt, worn by Mr Bob Denver as Gilligan (on loan from his wife, Dreama Denver), as well as the gingham dress and the navel covering shorts with matching mid-drift showing top worn by Ms Wells as Mary Ann in the show, as well as her original scripts from the series. Other items on display include items from the Rob Klein, Roger Neal and B. Harlan Boll collections.



What some of the celebrated guests are saying ...



"The Hollywood Museum's event honoring Dawn Wells and the 55th Anniversary of Gilligan's Island was a fabulous gathering, Dawn looked spectacular and a huge gathering of some of the most sparkling entertainment celebrities enthusiastically took a three hour tour down memory lane honoring one of the most beloved television series of all time." - Hope Schwartz-Juber (Daughter of Gilligan's Island creator, Sherwood Schwartz)"



"We idolized Ginger. We loved Lovey. We wanted Thurston's bank account, the professor's brain. But we ALL wanted to BE Maryanne. And looking at Dawn Wells today...most of us still do." - Carolyn Hennesy (GH/True Blood/Jesse)



"I've known, and loved, Dawn Wells for over 30 years! So happy to see her and to see Gilligan's Island honored with a new exhibit at the Hollywood Museum. I am a Hollywood Museum regular since there are always rotating exhibits and things I have missed on previous visits. I check it out as often as possible" - Erin Murphy (Tabitha/Bewitched)



"Everyone loved Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island. And at the ceremony at The Hollywood Museum we all fell in love with Dawn Wells! Her charming and touchingly heart felt speech was an inspiration." - Teresa Ganzel (The Toy/The Johnny Carson Show Player)



"I was so moved by the 55 year anniversary of Gilligan's Island at the Hollywood Museum, honoring Dawn Wells! Dawn is a sweetheart, and it is obvious how well loved she is by her friends and colleagues! She one in a million, and her 3 hour tour has lasted decdes and will continue for decades to come. Everyone should be lucky enough to be stuck on an island with Mary Ann/Dawn!!" - Geri Jewell (Facts of Life / Deadwood)



"The iconic Ms. Dawn Wells is even more delightful and gracious in person than any of her loveable roles. Donelle Dadigan (President and Founder of The Hollywood Museum) did such a beautiful job honoring Ms Wells and GILLIGAN'S ISLAND" at The Hollywood Museum, it was truly an honor to be among the people present." - Diana Lansleen (Y&R / The Days of Our Lives)



"Had a FABULOUS time joining in the festivities at The Hollywood Museum honoring the 55th Anniversary of GILLIGAN ISLAND and the ever radiant, talented, fun and beloved Dawn Wells/Mary Ann...Congratulations, Dawn!!!!! Donelle Dadigan's tributes to Hollywood history and celebrities make for auspicious occasions where industry folk gather together with love and support for each other. I so look forward to these events!" - Roslyn Kind (Critically acclaimed recording artist)



In addition, Ms Wells signed the newly re-released "What Would Mary Ann Do?" (Bear Manor Publishing) following the Lobby Series unveiling.



A native of Reno, Ms. Wells represented Nevada in the Miss America pageant in 1959. She found success in Hollywood immediately afterward, appearing in such shows as 77 Sunset Strip, Maverick, Bonanza, and Hawaiian Eye. She was later cast in the role of a lifetime as Mary Ann in Gilligan's Island, beating out 350 other actresses. Today she is an established actress, producer, author, spokesperson, journalist, motivational speaker, teacher, and humanitarian. She has starred in over 150 TV shows, and 7 motion pictures, and has starred in 60+ theatrical productions across the country and on The Great White Way.



The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation showcasing more than 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures, spotlighting 100 years of Hollywood history - from the Silents to Talkies, to Hollywood's Golden Era, Film Noir, Television and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites!



The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is the Official Museum of Hollywood and offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world - featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making. The Hollywood Museum offers one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows.



Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave, just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Museum has been named the #1 top tourist attraction in Hollywood by LA Weekly, and one of the "Top 10" Museums in LA by the LA Tourism and Convention Board and Trip Advisor.

Lloyd Schwartz, Hope Schwartz-Juber, Donelle Dadigan and Dawn Wells unveil Gilligan's origianl costume worn by Bob Denver, on loan from wife, Dreama Denver





