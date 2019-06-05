Photo Coverage: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Takes Its Opening Night Bows At La Mirada Theatre

Jun. 5, 2019  

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment present the fifth and final show of its season, Laurie Veldheer as "Belle" and Todd Adamson as "The Beast" starring in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book by Linda Woolverton, musical direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Robbie Roby and direction by Michael Heitzman. Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will preview on Friday, May 31, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, June 1 at 8 pm) and run through Sunday, June 23, 2019 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Check out photos from opening night of the production below!

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, an international sensation that continues to amaze and delight with its captivating story of soaring romance, bright humor and thrilling adventure. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of composer Alan Menken's (The Little Mermaid and Newsies) memorable songs from the film, plus delightful new ones. Nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, it's a tale as old as time... given a fresh, inventive, lively new production you won't want to miss!

Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl and Executive Producer Tom McCoy

Anthony Gabriel, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Brandon Halvorsen, Antonia Vivino, Jay Robinson, Tayler Mettra, Quintan Craig, Carly Haig, Julie Hackett, Mackenzie Perpich, Antoine Lee, Chaz Feuerstine, and Veronica Gutierrez

Brandon Halvorsen, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Jay Robinson, Tayler Mettra, Quintan Craig, Carly Haig, Dylan Pass, Michael Stone Forrest, Antoine Lee, Julie Hackett, MacKenzie Perpich, Chaz Feuerstine, and Veronica Gutierrez

Jay Robinson, Quintan Craig, and Kaine Koltoniuk

Tayler Mettra, Sara King, Jay Robinson, Mackenzie Perpich, Chelle Denton, and Joey D'Auria

Mackenzie Perpich, Quintan Craig, Matthew Ragas, and Justin Cowden

Tayler Mettra, Matthew Ragas, Mackenzie Perpich, Quintan Craig, and Justin Cowden

Mackenzie Perpich, Phillip Taratula, Alexandra Melrose, and Josh Grisetti

Chelle Denton, Brandon Halvorsen, Tayler Mettra, Matthew Ragas, Phillip Taratula, Alexandra Melrose, and Josh Grisetti

Jay Robinson, Mackenzie Perpich, Phillip Taratula, Alexandra Melrose, and Josh Grisetti

Phillip Taratula, Quintan Craig, Todd Adamson, Laurie Veldheer, and Josh Grisetti

Chelle Denton, Brandon Halvorsen, Todd Adamson, Matthew Ragas, and Mackenzie Perpich

Matthew Ragas, Laurie Veldheer, Phillip Taratula, and Todd Adamson

Matthew Ragas, Laurie Veldheer, Phillip Taratula, and Todd Adamson

Todd Adamson, Laurie Veldheer, Quintan Craig, Alexandra Melrose, Julie Hackett, Josh Grisetti, Justin Cowden, Mackenzie Perpich, Antoine Lee, Joey D'Auria, Veronica Gutierrez, and Kaine Koltoniuk

Josh Grisetti, Justin Cowden, Antoine Lee, Joey D'Auria, Kaine Koltoniuk, and Chaz Feuerstine

Todd Adamson, Laurie Veldheer, Quintan Craig, Alexandra Melrose, Josh Grisetti, Justin Cowden, Antoine Lee, Joey D'Auria, Kaine Koltoniuk, and Veronica Gutierrez

Teri Bibb, Andy Umberger, Director Michael Heitzman, and Luke Guldan

Daniel Dawson and Ryan Marks

Steven Stanley, Caleb Shaw, and Jacklyn Kelly Shaw

Natalie Iscovich and Brandon Burks

Michael Heitzman and Tom McCoy

Melissa Haygood and Brandon Burks

Elizabeth Campbell, Elizabeth Lucin, and Carlin Castellano

Joey D'Auria

Roger Castellano and Quintan Craig

Alon Williams and Roger Castellano

Brent Crayon and Haezeline Go

Brandon Burks and Sara King

Erika Whalen and Brent Schindele

Jessica Lea Patty, Karen Rymar, Katie Perry, and Chad Page

Bruce Merkle, Ryan Marks, and Daniel Dawson

Caleb Shaw, Chelle Denton, and Jacklyn Kelly Shaw

Rodrigo Varandas and John Gavin

BT McNicholl and Rodrigo Varandas

Julie Hackett and Seth Hackett

Natalia Vivino, Anthony Boyer, and Antonia Vivino

Michael Heitzman, Laurie Veldheer, and Luke Guldan

Michael Heitzman and Laurie Veldheer

Kaine Koltoniuk

Antonia Vivino and Anthony Boyer

Todd Adamson and Laurie Veldheer

Todd Adamson and Laurie Veldheer

Todd Adamson

Todd Adamson

Laurie Veldheer

Laurie Veldheer

Joe Everett Michaels and Todd Adamson

La MirAda Mayor Steve De Ruse, Todd Adamson, and Mary De Ruse

Todd Adamson, Laurie Veldheer, and Matthew Ragas

Todd Adamson, Laurie Veldheer, and Matthew Ragas

Erica Harrahan-Ball, Justin Cowden, and Anthony Boyer

Veronica Gutierrez, Antonia Vivino, and Laura Vivino

Antonia Vivino and Cathy Rigby

A.J. Mendoza and Adrianna Rose Lyons

Tom McCoy and Peter Allen Vogt

Natalie Iscovich, Wig Designer Kaitlin McCoy, and Jeff Skowron

Dylan Pass and Kelsey Sutton

Brandon Burks and Dylan Pass

Joey D'Auria and Michael Heitzman

Madison Morris, Oscar Gonzalez, and Theresa Murray

The Cast and Creative Team

The Cast and Creative Team



