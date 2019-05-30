Performances Have Begun For World Premiere Of Lucas Hnath's DANA H At Douglas

Performances have begun for the world premiere of Lucas Hnath's "Dana H." at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in a co-production with Goodman Theatre. Adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson, directed by Les Waters and featuring Deirdre O'Connell in the title role, "Dana H." will open on June 2 and continue through June 23, 2019.

The creative team includes set design by Andrew Boyce, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, costume design by Janice Pytel and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel. The production stage manager is Maggie Swing.

"Dana H." was originally commissioned by The Civilians (New York) and Goodman Theatre; it will appear at the Goodman from September 6 through October 6, 2019, during their 2019/2020 season.

"Dana H." tells the real-life story of Hnath's own mother. A nondenominational hospice chaplain, Dana had stared death in the face on countless occasions, but when she helped a mentally ill ex-convict turn his life around, she suddenly found her own life hanging in the balance. "Dana H." recounts the harrowing five-month odyssey as she was held captive by, traveled with and eventually escaped her unstable captor. Told in Dana's own words, reconstructed for the stage by her son, award-winning playwright Lucas Hnath ("A Doll's House, Part 2," "The Christians"), this innovative work of theatre shatters the boundaries of the form and of our understanding of good and evil.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You